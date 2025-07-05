“He’s such a thoughtful friend” - Fans praise BTS’ Taehyung as he offers to escort drunk Park Bo-gum after CELINE's party in Paris

BTS' Taehyung was seen taking care of his close friend and popular Korean actor Park Bogum, who appeared to be drunk, as observed by fans. The two were spotted attending V's "welcome" party hosted by CELINE around midnight on July 5, 2025. While leaving the venue, Taehyung was seen voluntarily choosing to sit in the same car as Bogum, ensuring he got back to his hotel safely.

Ad

Fans noticed that Bogum looked quite intoxicated, and despite likely being tipsy himself, V offered to accompany him, showing concern and affection for his hyung. When asked which car Bogum would be riding in, the BTS star responded:

“I’ll… I’ll… I’ll… I’ll ride in the same car as you! Hyung, get in here!”

This sweet and protective gesture touched fans' hearts, highlighting the camaraderie between the two stars. One fan particularly commented:

Ad

Trending

“He’s such a thoughtful friend.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Social media was filled with praise for Taehyung, with fans applauding his responsible nature.

"The way he's going " with me with me with me" when they asked," a fan mentioned.

"I can’t stop laughing this is too cute poor Bogum get in here and he does." A fan hilariously pointed out.

"Taehyung has never been talked about like this openly in public with anyone, his affection towards Bogum and Wooga is on another level & it clearly shows." A fan expressed.

Ad

Some fans even made funny comments upon this adorable scenario:

"He's the most adorable human being alive." A fan said.

"Their relationship is so beautiful, I'm glad they're together." A fan praised.

Taehyung and Park Bogum as CELINE ambassadors throughout the years

Park Bo-gum and BTS' Taehyung share one of the most popular and cherished friendships in the South Korean entertainment industry. V became a brand ambassador for CELINE in March 2023, while Bogum had taken on the role in November 2022.

Ad

However, their friendship goes back several years, and fans have always adored their camaraderie. As a result, every time there's a CELINE event, fans eagerly look forward to seeing the two appear together.

Their first public appearance together was at a CELINE event during the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, which was held in 2022. There, they stunned fans by showing up alongside another K-pop star, BLACKPINK's Lisa. The trio's unexpected photo together quickly went viral, winning hearts worldwide.

Ad

In 2023, V and Bogum were once again seen spending time together in Paris. The BTS star even shared photos on Instagram, letting fans know who he was with. He had traveled to attend CELINE's "HOMME Summer 24 Show," but the event was ultimately canceled due to political unrest in the city at the time. Later that year, Taehyung enlisted in the military, marking a pause in his public appearances.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Even in November 2024, V attended a CELINE event while being enlisted in the military. There, he was also spotted, along with Bogum, and the two even shared some heartwarming moments.

Fans are eager to see more visuals and appearances of the two stars together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More