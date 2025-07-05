“He’s such a thoughtful friend” - Fans praise BTS’ Taehyung as he offers to escort drunk Park Bo-gum after CELINE's party in Paris

BTS' Taehyung was seen taking care of his close friend and popular Korean actor Park Bogum, who appeared to be drunk, as observed by fans. The two were spotted attending V's "welcome" party hosted by CELINE around midnight on July 5, 2025. While leaving the venue, Taehyung was seen voluntarily choosing to sit in the same car as Bogum, ensuring he got back to his hotel safely.
Fans noticed that Bogum looked quite intoxicated, and despite likely being tipsy himself, V offered to accompany him, showing concern and affection for his hyung. When asked which car Bogum would be riding in, the BTS star responded:
“I’ll… I’ll… I’ll… I’ll ride in the same car as you! Hyung, get in here!”
This sweet and protective gesture touched fans' hearts, highlighting the camaraderie between the two stars. One fan particularly commented:
“He’s such a thoughtful friend.”
Social media was filled with praise for Taehyung, with fans applauding his responsible nature.
"The way he's going " with me with me with me" when they asked," a fan mentioned.
"I can’t stop laughing this is too cute poor Bogum get in here and he does." A fan hilariously pointed out.
"Taehyung has never been talked about like this openly in public with anyone, his affection towards Bogum and Wooga is on another level & it clearly shows." A fan expressed.
Some fans even made funny comments upon this adorable scenario:
"He's the most adorable human being alive." A fan said.
"Their relationship is so beautiful, I'm glad they're together." A fan praised.
"Taegum revived." A fan coined.
Taehyung and Park Bogum as CELINE ambassadors throughout the years
Park Bo-gum and BTS' Taehyung share one of the most popular and cherished friendships in the South Korean entertainment industry. V became a brand ambassador for CELINE in March 2023, while Bogum had taken on the role in November 2022.
However, their friendship goes back several years, and fans have always adored their camaraderie. As a result, every time there's a CELINE event, fans eagerly look forward to seeing the two appear together.
Their first public appearance together was at a CELINE event during the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show, which was held in 2022. There, they stunned fans by showing up alongside another K-pop star, BLACKPINK's Lisa. The trio's unexpected photo together quickly went viral, winning hearts worldwide.
In 2023, V and Bogum were once again seen spending time together in Paris. The BTS star even shared photos on Instagram, letting fans know who he was with. He had traveled to attend CELINE's "HOMME Summer 24 Show," but the event was ultimately canceled due to political unrest in the city at the time. Later that year, Taehyung enlisted in the military, marking a pause in his public appearances.
Even in November 2024, V attended a CELINE event while being enlisted in the military. There, he was also spotted, along with Bogum, and the two even shared some heartwarming moments.
Fans are eager to see more visuals and appearances of the two stars together.