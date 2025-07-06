“A real life prince”— Fans go gaga as BTS’ Taehyung makes a show-stopping appearance at CELINE Spring 2026 show in Paris

On July 6, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung attended the CELINE Printemps 2026 show in Paris. The K-pop idol reached the venue wearing a cropped grey jacket, featuring red, black, and white embroidery.

Taehyung matched the outfit with high-waist pants that flowed past his black boots. He also donned a white scarf, partially tucked in his back pocket. The 29-year-old’s hair was slicked back, with a single gold hoop earring tying the entire look together.

A video of his arrival was shared on X and quickly circulated online, drawing responses across platforms. One user reacted to the clip, writing:

"Taehyung is a real life prince!"

Others described the artist's look for the affair as "beautiful" and "unreal."

"He looks so charming, straight out of a fairytale 💗," a fan remarked.

"Just breathtakingly beautiful," a user mentioned.

"What a dreamboat😍 he is unreal💜," a person shared.

V was also photographed alongside fellow CELINE South Korea ambassadors Suzy Bae and Park Bo-gum during the event. Admirers also reacted to the CELINE trio.

"Visuals of kpop and kdrama in one screen 🔥," a netizen said.

"ALL 3 OF THEM LOOK SO FINE," a viewer noted.

BTS’ Taehyung's stylish Paris appearances before the main event

BTS’ V formerly earned attention with a string of standout outfits ahead of CELINE’s runway show. The Winter Bear singer first arrived in Paris on July 4, 2025, dressed in a basic white full-sleeved tee and loose-fit blue jeans.

His look was rounded out with silver hoop earrings and a thin brown neck strap as an accessory. Later that evening, he was spotted at CELINE’s private welcome party held at L’Arc Paris.

For the night, he wore a black leather jacket over a cropped top. Light-washed jeans and the same black boots from earlier wrapped up the outfit.

Earlier in the afternoon, the South Korean artist had left his hotel to dine at a classic French eatery. There, he was joined by Peter Utz, who leads CELINE’s couture. Following their meal, Taehyung dropped by a CELINE outlet, where he was seen from outside the glass browsing different jewelry pieces.

On July 5, the singer was spotted again outside the CELINE store. He wore a collared striped half-sleeve polo with straight-cut jeans and the same leather boots. By evening, he switched into grey bottoms and a blue pullover for the pre-show dinner. A white scarf tied around his waist like a belt became the highlight.

Viewers linked V's scarf to CELINE’s event decor, where a massive version of the same accessory was featured, suggesting a potential thematic connection.

