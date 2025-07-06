“Fashion king” — Fans crown BTS’ Taehyung after every outfit goes viral ahead of official CELINE fashion event

BTS' Kim Taehyung has been drawing widespread attention for his streak of nonstop fashion-forward appearances ahead of the upcoming CELINE fashion show on the July 6.

On July 4, 2025, the K-pop idol landed in Paris wearing a white collarless tee and wide-cut denim. He carried a Louis Vuitton duffel, while a simple white face mask covered part of his face.

The singer added a stringed brown necklace and silver loops in his ears as accessories. He completed the look with polished black footwear.

Later that night, V showed up at CELINE's welcome gathering held at L’Arc Paris. His look included a fitted black leather coat layered over a white shirt, with blue jeans and black boots.

The next day, July 5, V was spotted outside the CELINE boutique after wardrobe fittings. He had on a striped half-sleeve polo and classic denim jeans, paired again with the black boots from earlier.

Later that night, for CELINE's pre-show dinner, the South Korean artist switched into grey trousers and a blue knit sweater. He added a white scarf, worn this time as a belt tied at the waist.

Each appearance has gained attention across social media, with many hailing him as a "fashion king."

"The way Taehyung always had this style!! He is fashion king🔥🔥🔥," an X user commented.

Mel @mytaetae_m LINK The way Taehyung always had this style!! He is fashion king🔥🔥🔥

Fans are flooding social media with reactions to the BTS visual's Paris appearances, praising his consistent style.

"CAN YOU IMAGINE??? it’s literally just the 5th and Taehyung has already served more looks than the entire fashion industry combined this month every outfit?? a slay. every glance?? a serve I HAVEN’T TAKEN A SINGLE BREATH SINCE HE LANDED IN PARIS 😭🔥🩷," a fan remarked.

"Man has been serving every day😭🙏🏻🙏🏻," a user mentioned.

"I just know his brand reputation will go even higher. He truly showcases every brand’s potential through his looks and appearances. Representing a brand is also work that needs to be taken seriously 🤍," a person shared.

The focus remained on how the 29-year-old consistently incorporated a scarf into each look.

Taehyung styled three separate outfits in Paris, each featuring a CELINE scarf used in distinct ways.

"Taehyung has styled 3 different outfits in paris using celine scarves. he’s a true fashion icon who knows how to accessorize!!! taking one star item and incorporating it into completely different looks… and he looks amazing every time 😍❤️‍🔥," a netizen said.

"Taehyung wore the scarf that was used to wrap Celine Shown invitation as an accessory and made it a style statement. Oh the true fashion icon that he is 😭😭," a viewer noted.

"Taehyung styling that celine scarf perfectly with every outfit yasss DIVA 💗," another fan added.

BTS’ Taehyung attends CELINE's welcome party in Paris

BTS’ Taehyung flew to Paris on July 4 to front CELINE's showcase at Fashion Week. Moments after settling into his stay, he dropped a quick update online.

His suite was already stacked with floral bundles, hand-scrawled notes, and high-end CELINE drops, all set up ahead of his arrival.

Not long after, a clip from his welcome extravaganza began making a surge on social media.

Taken at Larc Paris Nightclub, the video showed the Winter Bear singer dancing, lighting up sparklers, and even joining in on champagne celebrations.

Before that, fans had assembled by the dozens outside his hotel. Similar scenes occurred at Incheon International Airport during his departure, where fans had assembled in large numbers.

Later, a clip from the airport surfaced on Weverse, BTS’ fan message board. V reacted to the post with a short note that read: “ARMY, you know that, right? It’s dangerous~ Let’s be safe next time~”

The Paris trip is one of V's first high-profile moves since his discharge, which he completed alongside fellow BTS member RM.

