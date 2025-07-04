"This is literally harassment" — BTS' Taehyung mobbed at airport ahead of Celine Paris event, fans furious as idol tells ARMY to be "safe next time"

On the morning of July 4, 2025, BTS’ Kim Taehyung was seen at Incheon Airport, heading to Paris for Celine’s Spring/Summer 2025 show on July 6. A large crowd showed up, and videos from the scene showed fans pushing forward, causing security to step in.

This outing marked his first public appearance since starting his military duties. Shortly after the hectic scene at the airport, Taehyung posted a masked selfie on Weverse along with a note (translated via Google):

"ARMY, you know that right? It’s dangerous~ Let’s be safe/(do it) safely next time~”

The statement appeared to be a gentle warning in response to the crowd’s intensity, reminding ARMYs to prioritize safety in such public settings. The situation has sparked backlash online, with fans divided.

"Since they came back from military they've been stalked, had their privacy breached at their home and now they are being mobbed at the airport by so called fans. This is literally harassment and I hope these "fans" stop that," an X user commented.

Joon's lost passport @Bhawnas82930833 LINK Since they came back from military they've been stalked, had their privacy breached at their home and now they are being mobbed at the airport by so called fans. This is literally harassment and I hope these "fans" stop that.

However, even in the middle of the rush, Taehyung stayed calm, greeting fans subtly as he moved through the area with his team and airport support.

"Y'all really dgaf about taehyung and his safety right??? What bullsh1t love are we talking about???? Those people in the crowd are weirdly OBSESSED WITH HIM!!! NONE OF THEM CARES ABOUT HIS SAFETY. Calling this love is DIABOLICAL. IF THEY LOVED HIM THEY WOULD SIT IN THEIR HOMES," a fan remarked.

"If those people love him, can they just stream his music and vote for him, that's the best way to show their love rather than putting his and their safety at risk," a user mentioned.

"Wtf is that💀 i haven't looked at any airport videos/photos so seeing this for the first time is really scary ngl. Thats obsession, disrespect, disregard of their safety and wishes," a person shared.

Others blame the crowd for putting the idol and themselves at risk.

"The hell !!! are these people insane?! why would you crowd a public space creating hazard for everyone including the Artist?? These people should be Punished by law. And banned from ever being in BTS presence. What a mess. Irresponsible idiots," a person shared.

"Just think how scary he may be feeling in the middle of that crowd. Surrounded by unknown people and cameras shoving in his face," a viewer noted.

"Why can't they just care about his privacy for once? Y'all act like a stalker and then claim to love the members when you cannot respect their privacy. There's no need to go to the airport and make a crowd when you could've wished him a happy journey from home," another fan added.

BTS' Taehyung makes stylish airport return for upcoming Celine event

At the terminal, BTS’ Taehyung was dressed in a white buttoned long-sleeve tee matched with wide-cut denim pants. On his feet were Celine’s signature Drugstore boots. He carried a Louis Vuitton large LV bag, accented with a heart-shaped charm.

His outfit was styled with jewelry from Celine, including a Bay Stone chain and slim hoop earrings. Shortly after his appearance at the airport, he shared a photo on Instagram Story with a plane emoji.

BTS Taehyung's last impression at a Celine fashion event was in 2022, before his army enlistment.

