BTS' Taehyung selected as Choeaedol's ultimate summer idol, combining free-spirited appeal with post-military strength

On June 29, 2025, a South Korean media outlet, Star News Korea, reported that BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, had topped two summer-themed polls on the K-pop fan voting platform Choeaedol. He held the top position in “Male idol with a cool charm that goes well with summer” and “Male idol who exudes the free-spirited charm of summer.”

Ad

Voting was reportedly conducted between June 20 and June 27, 2025. In one of the most important categories—"Which boy idol gives off that carefree summer vibe?"—V won with 16,093 votes, which was 52.8% of the votes.

According to the publication, the results reflect the image of someone who has youthful freshness with lots of individuality. V’s appeal has often been described as both soft and bold. These are the qualities that match the contrast of summer’s warmth and freedom.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Over the years, V has impressed fans with versatile looks and concepts. Some of his looks included his blue hair era during BTS' Dionysus stage performance in 2019 and the youthful visuals he presented in photo shoots involving water, white t-shirts, and playful poses.

V's past work in ads, like his campaign with a sparkling beer brand, also boosted his image as someone fit for refreshing commercial themes. In previous surveys, fans even voted him as the celebrity most suited to promote an iconic beverage.

Ad

In BTS' car wash-themed concept shoot for their English single, Butter, his presence stood out with a cool energy. Taehyung’s image continues to evolve through his military enlistment as well as after it. This has added to his charismatic appeal.

More about BTS' Taehyung's recent activities, military service, and return to the spotlight

Ad

Taehyung completed his mandatory military service on June 10, 2025. He served in the Special Duty Team (SDT), one of South Korea’s elite military police units. He was officially discharged as a sergeant, receiving praise for his discipline and commitment during the period.

Shortly after his military discharge, he began making public appearances at key events. He was present at fellow BTS member j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE tour finale with the rest of the members. He later joined director Park Chan-wook at a classical music concert.

Ad

Most recently, he attended BTS' Jin’s opening night for the RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert on June 28. His appearance drew attention, his simple outfit and grey ATiiSSU beanie drawing the fans' notice. The beanie sold out within minutes on the brand's website soon after he was spotted wearing it.

In the few weeks following his discharge from the military, Taehyung's name has consistently been trending on various search engines. The keywords "Kim Taehyung" and "V at Jin concert" peaked on Google Trends.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At the moment, there are no official announcements regarding his next solo project. Meanwhile, BTS is expected to come back in March 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More