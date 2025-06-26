"King for a reason"- Fans react as Taehyung gets named the richest member of BTS with an estimated net worth of 342 crore INR

On June 26, 2025, a popular South Korean update page on Instagram, @seoul.southkorea, reported that BTS Taehyung, better known as V, is currently the richest among the seven band members.

According to the post, his net worth is now estimated to exceed 342 crore INR (approximately $40 million). This places him at the top when it comes to financial value within BTS. As the news spread, fans shared their love and excitement.

The report attributed V's net worth to various income-generating channels. This included music, social media, and endorsements. Notably, his solo debut album, Layover, released in September 2023, charted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

Furthermore, Taehyung has one of the highest number of Instagram followers among K-pop idols at over 67 million. His social media presence creates so much impact that it is estimated that he earns up to 800K USD for each sponsored post, depending on the scope of the campaign.

Fans were quick to react to the news. They flooded social media with comments praising the singer's success, with one calling him “King.” The X user, @SweetieKthv, wrote:

"It just got me thinking about that foul fortune reading that company handed to this man years ago. It said some sh*tty a*s things which I don't want to bring up. But look how fortune favors the BRAVE. The one who can reach out and get things done their way. King for a reason."

Fans celebrated the fact that even during his time in the military, his influence, image, and brand power stayed unshaken.

"Rich, Handsome, Talented, Humble, Dog lover, Respect Woman Definitely an ideal type," a fan stated.

"Imagine if taehyung realise full album also drama or movie got world tour have Exhibition omg," an X user commented.

"Isn't it obvious he would be the richest BTS member .. his sales gets highest among all.. his earning frm social sites r pretty much competing with top pop stars , his works which are his solos garners most income , his Brands nd thn his appearances in tv shows," another one said.

"Kim taehyung doesn’t share the stage, the spotlight, or the top of the charts, while some scramble for scraps of relevance, he earns Rs 7 crore per post, Billboard solo debut, luxury brand deals, a net worth of Rs 342 crore, some are born to make an impact, others? Just to watch," a fan mentioned.

Some fans also mentioned how he has always carried a natural elegance, making his top-earning status feel like the perfect reflection of who he is.

"Taehyung never ceases to surprise... talent, charisma & now also the most millionaire, so successful, unstoppable!," a fan wrote.

"Tae hyung’s journey is the ultimate leap. Thanks to his extraordinary talent, unwavering determination, and the immense love and support from his fans, he continues to rise. Tae hyung is destined for greatness — born to be loved and truly the brightest star of his generation. Every bit of his success is well deserved," a netizen added.

"Taehyung is richest member cause he is his own boss and not employee what's not clicking his brand deals or collabs/music have no company involvement the money goes straight to his account," another one wrote.

More on Taehyung’s brand deals, luxury lifestyle, and return after military discharge

Taehyung’s financial success is strongly supported by his close ties with global luxury brands. He officially became the face of French fashion label Celine in 2023 and was also named ambassador for the iconic jewelry brand Cartier, particularly their Panthère line.

His collaborations also extend to different campaigns including Hyundai, McDonald’s, and Indonesian investment platform SimInvest. Each of these deals brings revenue while elevating Taehyung’s name in the global fashion and branding industry.

According to GQ, apart from endorsements, Taehyung owns a luxurious 3,000 sq ft apartment in the SK Apelbaum complex in Gangnam, Seoul. It is one of the city’s most upscale areas. His wardrobe features designer pieces from Gucci, Bottega Veneta, and Celine. This reflects his deep influence on K-fashion.

Since he was discharged from the military on June 10, 2025, Taehyung, a member of the elite Special Duty Team, has been gradually returning to civilian life. He has made appearances at j-hope's HOPE ON THE STAGE encore concert, and attended a classical music event with director Park Chan-wook and actress Youn Yuh-jung. He also surprised fans on Weverse Live with candid chats.

Meanwhile, BTS is reported for a group comeback in early 2026.

