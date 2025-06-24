"King behaviour"— Fans react as news about BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest Instagram post trends on Naver 

On June 23, 2025, a Korean media article about BTS' Kim Taehyung's latest Instagram post—where he celebrated his military discharge with friends—trended on Naver, making fans proud. The article ranked No. 4 and received over 40,000 views.

On June 21, 2025, the singer posted on Instagram sharing clips of holding a white cake, striking a pose, snapping a selfie with close friend Park Seo-joon, and more. He gave a peek into the fun activities he enjoyed with loved ones after finishing his mandatory military service.

Subsequently, the idol's articles about his Instagram post soared to the top of Naver's trending section among fans. They expressed pride in him, and an X user tweeted:

"With the post not visible to many people btw king behavior"

The fandom stated that BTS' Kim Taehyung's influence in South Korea was incomparable.

"top 5 pressing matters in the korean entertainment industry is whatever taehyung is currently doing they're just like me,"- a fan reacted.

"there was a certain breed saying that his influence doesn’t exist in sk but so far the kmedia has done nothing but follow taehyung’s every move even if it’s just an random ig post. they probably also wondered why they couldn’t see this post lmfao,"- a fan shared.

"Another normal day for Taehyung, SK NATIONAL TREASURE KIM TAEHYUNG,"- a fan mentioned.

Some said South Korean media was going crazy over Kim Taehyung's return to the industry.

"Even media is going crazy over Taehyung's return,"- a user reacted. .

"Always trending my king,"- a user shared.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's military discharge speech

On June 10, 2025, BTS' Kim Taehyung was discharged from mandatory military service alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. He expressed his gratitude to the fans who waited for him and cheered on his fellow band members.

"Firstly, after I arrived in the military, I think it became a time for me to focus once again on my body and mind. I have now reshaped my body and mind, and I want to run to ARMYs without wasting a day. To all the ARMYs who waited as they did during our military service, I want to tell you all that I'm really grateful, I'm truly grateful," he said (as translated by taetaebooo on Instagram).

"And as Sergeant Kim Namjoon also said, at our base, there remain many executive officers and brave soldiers who took great care of me. I hope you get discharged without getting hurt and train safely and get discharged safe and sound."

In recent news, BTS' V interacted with the fandom through a live broadcast on the South Korean social media platform Weverse.

