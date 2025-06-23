"Hope this happen soon" - Fans speculate about BTS' Taehyung performing ‘Wherever U R’ soon as UMI teases possibility in new TikTok video

On June 22, 2025, Tierra Umi Wilson shared a TikTok video singing Wherever U R, with fans speculating that BTS' Kim Taehyung might perform the collaborative track with her. She captioned the post:
"Looking forward to performing this together."
For those unversed, Wherever U Are was released on December 30, 2023, through BigHit Music. The song was penned by UMI, V, and V-Ron. Subsequently, as the female artist stated that she looked forward to performing on the track, fans assumed that she might perform with Taehyung following his discharge from mandatory military service. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:
"Omg yes I'm waiting for TAE and her perform this song Hope this happen soon. Love Umi."
The fandom stated that they were looking forward to V and Umi's highly anticipated performance.
"WHAT IS THIS OMG???? ARE WE GETTING WHEREVER U R PERFORMANCE WITH TAEHYUNG??? OMG," a fan reacted.
"Umi is looking forward to perform Wherever U R with Tae Taehyung is cooking something I can smell," a fan shared.
"wait… are taehyung and umi gonna perform wherever u r together?? pls tell me this is happening fr," a fan commented.
Many internet users mentioned that Wherever U Are deserves more recognition and that it is beautiful.
"Omg yes!!! This song deserves more recognitions, it's so beautiful," a user reacted.
"finally I can have wherever Ur live with TAE and Umi," a user shared.
"Omg!!! I need this live performance please," a user commented.
Recent activities of BTS' Kim Taehyung
Following the discharge from the mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, the BTS member has been engaging in different activities. He was spotted with the Oscar-winning veteran actress Yoon Yeo-jeong and honored director Park Chan-wook. He interacted with them at a piano concert on June 17, 2025. The artist also released some TikTok videos dancing to trending music with dancer Lee Jung-lee.
Meanwhile, his track Singularity recorded sales of one million units on June 13, 2025. The artist released the collaborative track Winter Ahead in partnership with South Korean singer and musician Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024. He also dropped White Christmas on December 6, 2024, through Geffen Records.
In recent news, BTS' V started a live broadcast on June 20, 2025, through the South Korean social media platform Weverse. He recommended three tracks during the session, including Lunaluxe's Never Looked So Good, Claudia Valentina's Candy, and BVT's God Bless the Trap.