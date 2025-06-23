"Hope this happen soon" - Fans speculate about BTS' Taehyung performing ‘Wherever U R’ soon as UMI teases possibility in new TikTok video

On June 22, 2025, Tierra Umi Wilson shared a TikTok video singing Wherever U R, with fans speculating that BTS' Kim Taehyung might perform the collaborative track with her. She captioned the post:

Ad

"Looking forward to performing this together."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those unversed, Wherever U Are was released on December 30, 2023, through BigHit Music. The song was penned by UMI, V, and V-Ron. Subsequently, as the female artist stated that she looked forward to performing on the track, fans assumed that she might perform with Taehyung following his discharge from mandatory military service. Excitedly, an X user tweeted:

"Omg yes I'm waiting for TAE and her perform this song Hope this happen soon. Love Umi."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fandom stated that they were looking forward to V and Umi's highly anticipated performance.

"WHAT IS THIS OMG???? ARE WE GETTING WHEREVER U R PERFORMANCE WITH TAEHYUNG??? OMG," a fan reacted.

"Umi is looking forward to perform Wherever U R with Tae Taehyung is cooking something I can smell," a fan shared.

"wait… are taehyung and umi gonna perform wherever u r together?? pls tell me this is happening fr," a fan commented.

Ad

Many internet users mentioned that Wherever U Are deserves more recognition and that it is beautiful.

"Omg yes!!! This song deserves more recognitions, it's so beautiful," a user reacted.

"finally I can have wherever Ur live with TAE and Umi," a user shared.

"Omg!!! I need this live performance please," a user commented.

Recent activities of BTS' Kim Taehyung

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the discharge from the mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, the BTS member has been engaging in different activities. He was spotted with the Oscar-winning veteran actress Yoon Yeo-jeong and honored director Park Chan-wook. He interacted with them at a piano concert on June 17, 2025. The artist also released some TikTok videos dancing to trending music with dancer Lee Jung-lee.

Meanwhile, his track Singularity recorded sales of one million units on June 13, 2025. The artist released the collaborative track Winter Ahead in partnership with South Korean singer and musician Park Hyo-shin on November 29, 2024. He also dropped White Christmas on December 6, 2024, through Geffen Records.

Ad

In recent news, BTS' V started a live broadcast on June 20, 2025, through the South Korean social media platform Weverse. He recommended three tracks during the session, including Lunaluxe's Never Looked So Good, Claudia Valentina's Candy, and BVT's God Bless the Trap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kirti Tiwari Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication and has been a Kpop writer at SK POP since 2022. She has been following Kpop and Kdramas since the last 6 years and but has worked in the genre only in the last 3-4 years donning several several caps - social media intern, copywriter, article writer and academic writer.



Kirti likes to pen down insightful features based on Korean dramas, especially the 'Ending Explained' categories. It gives her the satisfaction of creating the most authentic content rather than simply replicating what media outlets generally do.



Her process of creating content is time-consuming, yet methodical; she prefers to use original sources of information, which in her case are Korean outlets. She watches entire episodes, writes them down, cross-checks/fact-checks the details/event timelines off the web and eventually creates her copy.



Kirti likes Lee Je-hoon, IU, and Kim Seon-ho since she feels that their dramas are inspiring and have good plotlines. When she is not writing about K-dramas, she can be found watching them. Know More