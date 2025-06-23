Dispatch claims THE BOYZ‘s Ju Haknyeon previously bragged about being involved with former Japanese adult video star Asuka Kirara

On June 20, 2025, the South Korean media outlet Dispatch reported that a former member of THE BOYZ, Ju Haknyeon, allegedly bragged about being involved with the former Japanese audio and video star Asuka Kirara.
The agency One Hundred received a report from the staff member who told them about the artist' allegedly inappropriate actions, which prompted the label to terminate his contract with them. The staff member said, as translated by Koreaboo:
"Ju Haknyeon bragged that he slept with Asuka Kirara. He did not come back to the hotel that night. I asked him where he went, and he said he was at Asuka Kirara's house. He bragged about sleeping with her."
On May 30, 3035, Haknyeon, with two male friends, and Asuka Kirara, with three Japanese women, were spotted together. They went to the pub, karaoke, private room bar, and Asuka Kirara's home, respectively.
It is to be noted that Ju Haknyeon and Asuka Kirara allegedly took a taxi to the former's home. Meanwhile, the former allegedly came back to The BOYZ's dorm in the morning.
One Hundred disclosed the inconsistency in Ju Haknyeon's testimony regarding visiting Asuka Kirara's house
The staff elaborated on how the artist was adamant about leaving THE BOYZ on his own accord. However, he later changed the claims and mentioned, as translated by Koreaboo:
"He decided to leave the group. Then, he started to complain about unfairness. He said he did not sleep with Asuka Kirara at her house, saying that he just lied about it in order to look cool."
Meanwhile, One Hundred has confirmed the reason that they had decided to terminate the artist's exclusive contract with them, as he damaged the reputation of the band. The agency mentioned, as translated by Koreaboo:
"First, we felt that Ju Haknyeon's incident would greatly damage the team's promotion, so we suspended his activities. After looking into the situation in detail, we decided to fully inform Ju Haknyeon of the grounds for contract termination per Article 6, Section 3 of the exclusive contract, which states, 'Acts that damage the dignity of the artist to the extent that cause interference with activities."
Meanwhile, Asuka Kirara responded to the rumors and reported to Dispatch that nothing had happened between the duo. She added, as translated by Koreaboo:
"Besides my professional (AV) work, I have never engaged in prostitution. No matter how much money has been offered, I have never accepted money in exchange for s*x in my personal life. Of course, that means this time as well. I swear that I did not engage in such acts. You may not believe me, but this is the truth. I have no idea how such a rumor started to spread."
Presently, Ju Haknyeon is not a member of THE BOYZ after One Hundred terminated their exclusive contract with them.