"One of the best jazz songs ever"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung's Winter Ahead wins MVP of June on Pop-K Top 10 at K-Star Chart

On June 25, 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung's collaborative track Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin won the MVP for June at the Pop-k Top 10 at the K-Star chart, leaving the fandom proud.

For those unversed, the song was released on November 29, 2024, through BigHit Music. It was accompanied by two music videos uploaded on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel.

Subsequently, the Love Me Again singer's latest milestone circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating his achievement, and an X user tweeted:

"Well deserved one of the best jazz songs ever."

The fandom mentioned BTS' V's K-chart journey was incredible. He continued to sweep many awards.

"V's journey at K-Star Chart is incredible... you're incredible for making it possible. Infinite thanks to everyone who gives their time and effort here,"- a fan reacted.

"CONGRATULATIONS V AND HYO SHIN #WinterAhead_6thMVPWin_KStarChart This marks Winter Ahead’s 6th MVP win of the month and Taehyung’s 15th MVP overal,"- a fan shared.

"Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo Shin)” by #V has won MVP of June on Pop-K Top 10 at K-Star Chart,making it,it's 6th K-Star Chart Monthly MVP. Taehyung has so far won a total of 14 physical awards in 2025,"- a fan commented.

The internet users shared multiple congratulatory snippets celebrating V's milestone.

"Congratulations..we are so proud of you,"- a user reacted.

"Congratulations Taehyung V continues to showcase his excellency and artistry through the music yeah! Our v for the win,"- a user shared.

"K start Chart. Its 6th MVP win of the month for WINTER AHEAD and Taehyung’s 15th win !! Thank you all for makknf it possible,"- a user mentioned.

More about BTS' Kim Taehyung's military discharge speech

BTS' V was discharged from mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Namjoon. During the interaction, he said the following words:

"Firstly, after I arrived in the military, I think it became a time for me to focus once again on my body and mind. I have now reshaped my body and mind, and I want to run to ARMYs without wasting a day. To all the ARMYs who waited as they did during our military service, I want to tell you all that I'm really grateful, I'm truly grateful."

He further elaborated:

"And as Sergeant Kim Namjoon also said, at our base, there remain many executive officers and brave soldiers who took great care of me. I hope you get discharged without getting hurt and train safely and get discharged safe and sound."

In recent news, BTS' V started a live broadcast through the South Korean social media platform Weverse.

