"Treated like a king he is"- Fans react as Celine rolls out "royal treatment" for BTS' Taehyung with vintage champagne & his favorite Tequila

CELINE rolled out a luxurious welcome party for BTS' Taehyung ahead of their Spring 2026 Fashion Show in Paris, as per the idol's recent post on Instagram. Among the many details that caught fans’ eyes, the most talked-about was CELINE serving the singer's favorite drinks. They served him his preferred tequila and a premium champagne brand. Fans recognized the tequila as Clase Azul Reposado.

It is a limited-edition bottle he mentioned as his favorite during his appearance on Jinny’s Kitchen. The champagne that was served was from Dom Pérignon’s Luminous Label range. It is a luxury selection known for its glowing label and world-class taste. The bottles reportedly cost between $350 and over $1,000.

This special attention from CELINE sparked emotional responses from fans on social media. Many shared that it felt like the brand was treating Taehyung like royalty. An X user, @thvpapa, wrote,

"like people can keep crying for a post while taehyung is being treated like a king he is."

Some fans recalled his shy but sweet mention of tequila on Jinny’s Kitchen. He said he enjoyed it while filming in Mexico. The thoughtful gesture of serving the same drink at the party led fans to praise CELINE for truly understanding and honoring their ambassador.

"Celine has truly outdone themselves, rolling out the royal treatment for their ‘Celine boy,’ Kim Taehyung," a fan commented.

"Wow major kudos to the organisers of the @celineofficial party for Taehyung! This is what going the extra mile for your guest looks like. 5-star service," an X user wrote.

"Celine really said 'we know our boy'," a netizen remarked.

"taehyung is going to be a Celine ambassador for the rest of his life, because what do you mean he just touchdown in Paris and Celine already having a welcome back party for him in the club? they never letting him go," another one said.

Fans flooded timelines with photos and clips from the celebration. Others called it the perfect welcome for his post-military comeback. They appreciated how every detail at the party reflected his taste and personality.

"i never seen a brand treat their ambassador like celine treats tae hyung like imagine organising a whole welcome party and getting his favourite tequila oh i know they feel at the top of the world after bagging the kim tae-hyung and know how to treat him like he deserves," an X user wrote.

"I really like the way Celine cares for and welcomes Tae hyung, she truly loves Tae hyung sincerely regardless of work, they look like family," a user remarked.

"I love how Celine celebrates Tae. Like they treat him like thee King V he is. It is beautiful to watch and I have 't seen anything like it," another one said.

More about Taehyung’s CELINE appearance, post-military return, and fashion buzz

Taehyung flew from Korea to Paris on July 4, 2025, for CELINE’s fashion show. The main event is scheduled on July 6. His brief appearance at Incheon Airport wearing a white CELINE jersey top, jeans, and boots went viral immediately. Korean media published over 1,000 articles about his look. Notably, more than 820 articles came from Korean sources alone.

On Naver, he ranked among the Top 10 Most Viewed topics with over 17,000 views. He also peaked at 100% on Google Trends in over 40 countries, including France, Japan, and the U.S.

This marks the singer's return to CELINE events after his 2022 debut alongside BLACKPINK’s Lisa and actor Park Bo-gum. CELINE celebrated his comeback with a private party attended by celebrities and brand insiders. The list also included fellow brand ambassador Park Bo-gum. The two later left the party in the same car as Taehyung.

Early the next morning, Taehyung went live on Weverse from his hotel bed, sharing updates with fans. He talked about partying with Paris friends the previous night and laughingly mentioned how easily he wakes up now after military service.

