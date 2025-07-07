What is Vogue World? Anna Wintour's personal invite to BTS' Taehyung for an October Hollywood event sparks speculation, leaving fans proud

BTS' Kim Taehyung received a personal invitation from Anna Wintour, the longtime editor of American Vogue, to attend her scheduled event in Hollywood this October. On July 6, 2025, V showed up at CELINE’s Spring 2026 fashion show in Paris.

The K-pop idol wore a grey blazer stitched with red and black embroidery across the front, paired with matching bottoms and layered metallic chains. At the event, Wintour greeted him personally, handing him a direct invite, saying,

“Happy to meet you. Welcome to Paris. We are hoping you are coming to our event in Hollywood in October."

To this, V replied:

“Wow."

Though the event wasn’t officially named, it is believed to be Vogue World: Hollywood, planned for October 26, 2025, at Paramount Pictures' historic Studio Lot in Los Angeles.

Vogue World, run by Vogue magazine, is a yearly global combination of catwalks and pop culture. This year, they’re bringing it to LA with a focus on classic cinema blended with modern fashion flavors. Fans were quick to react to Wintour's invitation to Taehyung, praising his global influence.

"BABY YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR," an X user commented.

Many are amazed at how someone as reserved as Wintour personally smiled and talked to the Winter Bear singer.

"The way I've never seen this women smile or hear her talking but she talks and smiles to him!! everyone falling for his adorable and beautiful soul 😭😭," a fan remarked.

"Wow that’s a good news She looks so happy to meet V To invitation Vogue World event for cover magazine Well done," a user mentioned.

"She is fashion royalty and has been the forefront of fashion trends for the last few decades! Getting an invite from her(x2) is INSANE. Thank you, Ms. Wintour!," a person shared.

Fans took note of the fact that V received a personal invitation from her, not once but twice, during the event.

"She invited him twice, isn't that crazy 😭," a netizen said.

The way she invited him twice like she’s really standing on that business😭," a viewer noted.

"Getting a personal invitation from anna wintour TWICE in a day... Yeah That's our The Kim Taehyung," another fan added.

More about Vogue World: Hollywood

Vogue World: Hollywood is a one-evening showcase that will merge style and film, with a wide lineup of performers and runway faces. The presentation will place legendary movie wardrobe pieces alongside current-day designer outfits. Anna Wintour outlined the plan, saying,

"By mixing fashion and the arts and culture in the centre of a city, and by raising money for a cause, Vogue World has become a runway show-as-rallying cry – a way to fix the attention of a huge global audience, to bring awareness, and sound an unmistakable note of positivity, creativity and hope.”

WWD reports that designers such as Arianne Phillips, Catherine Martin, Colleen Atwood, Jacqueline West, Milena Canonero, Ruth E. Carter, Sandy Powell, and Shirley Kurata are set to participate in the event.

This year’s edition highlights Hollywood’s legacy while linking it to today’s visual design landscape, following previous stops in New York and London. Proceeds from Vogue World: Hollywood will support the costuming community affected by the L.A. wildfires through the Entertainment Community Fund.

Meanwhile, BTS’ V has consistently shown up with a series of high-profile fashion appearances before the CELINE fashion show.

