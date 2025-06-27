Anna Wintour Net Worth 2025 - Fortune explored as fashion magnate steps down as editor-in-chief for US Vogue

Anna Wintour has stepped down as editor-in-chief for US Vogue after nearly four decades. She shared the news with Vogue staff on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Although Wintour is departing from this role, she will remain the Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast as well as Global Editorial Director for Vogue. The person replacing her as editor-in-chief would have to report directly to her.

Ad

Anna Wintour's net worth is estimated to be $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. She started her fashion journalism career in the 1970s. Wintour worked for Harper's & Queen, Harper's Bazaar, New York Magazine, and British Vogue. In 1983, she became the creative director of US Vogue, and then the editor-in-chief in 1988.

Well known for her bob, big sunglasses, and work in the fashion scene, Anna Wintour was the inspiration behind The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly. Lauren Weisberger, Wintour's former assistant, wrote the book in 2003, which was later adapted as a film starring Meryl Streep as Miranda.

Ad

Trending

What is meeting Lady Gaga like? Find out HERE

What did Anna Wintour say before stepping down as the editor-in-chief of US Vogue?

Anna Wintour attends The Gordon Parks Foundation Awards Dinner and Auction 2025 (Image via Getty)

On December 4, 2024, Anna Wintour gave an interview to the BBC where she discussed her career in the fashion industry.

Ad

"I have no plans to leave my job... Currently," she said.

Although it is uncertain why Wintour decided to take a step back from her role at US Vogue, the 75-year-old stated in a meeting with her staff on Thursday that while working for the publication, she wanted to "prove" to people that an American fashion magazine could be "new" and "exciting."

"Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing in one's work. When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine," Wintour said.

Ad

She then assured her staff that even after stepping down, she would be involved with the publication and would continue to oversee the annual Met Gala. Wintour added that it would be "exciting" to work with the new editor-in-chief, as they would "inspire" and "challenge" the staff.

Anna Wintour attends the 2025 Met Gala celebrating the theme "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Image via Getty)

The fashion magnate stated that she enjoyed guiding the "impassioned editors" and now looks forward to working with the new editor-in-chief. She hoped that they would share a "new, exciting view" for US Vogue.

Ad

"Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be. And that is exactly the kind of person we need to now look for to be HOEC for US Vogue," she said.

Ad

It is undecided who will replace Anna Wintour as the editor-in-chief of US Vogue. According to the International Business Times' report dated June 27, 2025, the successor contenders are supposedly Amy Astley, Chioma Nnadi, Kate Betts, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, and Eva Chen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More