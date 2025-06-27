Anna Wintour Net Worth 2025 - Fortune explored as fashion magnate steps down as editor-in-chief for US Vogue

Anna Wintour has stepped down as editor-in-chief for US Vogue after nearly four decades. She shared the news with Vogue staff on Thursday, June 26, 2025. Although Wintour is departing from this role, she will remain the Chief Content Officer for Condé Nast as well as Global Editorial Director for Vogue. The person replacing her as editor-in-chief would have to report directly to her.
Anna Wintour's net worth is estimated to be $50 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. She started her fashion journalism career in the 1970s. Wintour worked for Harper's & Queen, Harper's Bazaar, New York Magazine, and British Vogue. In 1983, she became the creative director of US Vogue, and then the editor-in-chief in 1988.
Well known for her bob, big sunglasses, and work in the fashion scene, Anna Wintour was the inspiration behind The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly. Lauren Weisberger, Wintour's former assistant, wrote the book in 2003, which was later adapted as a film starring Meryl Streep as Miranda.
What did Anna Wintour say before stepping down as the editor-in-chief of US Vogue?
On December 4, 2024, Anna Wintour gave an interview to the BBC where she discussed her career in the fashion industry.
"I have no plans to leave my job... Currently," she said.
Although it is uncertain why Wintour decided to take a step back from her role at US Vogue, the 75-year-old stated in a meeting with her staff on Thursday that while working for the publication, she wanted to "prove" to people that an American fashion magazine could be "new" and "exciting."
"Anybody in a creative field knows how essential it is never to stop growing in one's work. When I became the editor of Vogue, I was eager to prove to all who might listen that there was a new, exciting way to imagine an American fashion magazine," Wintour said.
She then assured her staff that even after stepping down, she would be involved with the publication and would continue to oversee the annual Met Gala. Wintour added that it would be "exciting" to work with the new editor-in-chief, as they would "inspire" and "challenge" the staff.
The fashion magnate stated that she enjoyed guiding the "impassioned editors" and now looks forward to working with the new editor-in-chief. She hoped that they would share a "new, exciting view" for US Vogue.
"Now, I find that my greatest pleasure is helping the next generation of impassioned editors storm the field with their own ideas, supported by a new, exciting view of what a major media company can be. And that is exactly the kind of person we need to now look for to be HOEC for US Vogue," she said.
It is undecided who will replace Anna Wintour as the editor-in-chief of US Vogue. According to the International Business Times' report dated June 27, 2025, the successor contenders are supposedly Amy Astley, Chioma Nnadi, Kate Betts, Lindsay Peoples Wagner, and Eva Chen.