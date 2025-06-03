“There’s still a bit of a stigma attached to it”- When Luke Evans made a bold comment about actors with musical theatre background

In a 2016 Interview Magazine, In a conversation in New York with Emma Brown, Luke Evans discussed his career and role in The Girl on the Train. The Welsh actor, then filming State Like Sleep in Canada, shared insights about his transition from musical theatre to film.

When Brown asked about the divide between musicals and serious plays on the West End, Evans said,

“There’s still a bit of a stigma attached to it.”

They talked about his early career, his move to London at 16, and his roles in Beauty and the Beast and High Rise. The conversation highlighted his journey from stage to screen.

Brown’s question about the West End’s divide prompted Evans to discuss the challenges musical theatre actors face in transitioning to film. He explained that musical actors are often overlooked for serious roles. The interview covered his auditions, singing background, and film experiences.

Luke Evans also discussed his upcoming projects and his approach to acting. The conversation revealed how his musical theatre roots shaped his career, despite industry biases.

Luke Evans's career from musical theatre to film roles

Brown asked Luke Evans if there’s a divide in the West End between musicals and serious plays. Evans replied,

“Yeah. And I’m not saying every musical theater actor can do film or television, but a lot of them can.”

He noted that many musical actors are skilled but lack opportunities to prove themselves beyond singing. Brown inquired about his first film audition after his 2008 play Small Change. Evans explained that after Small Change, he performed in Piaf, a play with music, and auditioned for Clash of the Titans. He said,

“I had saved enough money to go to L.A. to do the meet and greets with all the casting directors and whoever would meet me, really.”

His callback for Apollo required flying back to London, using his last savings. This role, though small, opened doors to films like Robin Hood and Tamara Drewe within a year. Brown asked if he studied camera acting in school. Evans said no, explaining,

“I’ve always been quite good at watching someone do something and then picking it up.”

He learned on set by observing actors and keeping his approach simple, focusing on being in the moment.

Auditions and breaking stereotypes

Brown asked how Luke Evans was cast as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast. He described auditioning among big names, saying,

“I can tell you huge names that were in the room before me and after me.”

He felt confident, knowing he could sing the role well, having trained in musical theatre for years. Brown asked if people in the film industry knew about his singing background. Luke Evans replied,

“No. That’s the best bit. Obviously more and more people will find out, [but] I don’t think a lot of people know that I can sing.”

He mentioned that not all actors sing well, but can improve with training. Brown inquired if a specific film led to role offers. Evans noted that High Rise often impressed casting directors, as it showed his range. He described working with director Ben Wheatley, who gave him freedom to explore the character Richard Wilder. Brown asked about channeling personal struggles into acting. Luke Evans said,

“I’m quite good at switching off and sometimes I forget who I am in a character,”

explaining his need to disconnect, especially for intense roles like Dracula. The conversation touched on his early life as an only child, his move to London at 16, and his persistence, like writing a letter to secure a Small Change audition, which marked a turning point in his career.

