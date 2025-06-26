In Photos: 5 best looks of Joey King

The Kissing Booth fame, Joey King, has been in the limelight for decades since her acting debut at the age of 4. She began playing supporting characters and doing cameo appearances in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Taylor Swift's Mean music video. Now, she has the lead role in true crime-based shows like The Act, for which she earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.

Throughout her career, King's sense of style has evolved to match her vibe and the fashion trends. From ruffled princess dresses as a pre-teen to bold and experimental pieces, she always creates a memorable moment on the red carpet. Every look is different from the last as the actor is constantly seen trying something new.

She is a brand ambassador for the jewelry brand Pomotello and is often seen wearing Max Mara, Balenciaga, and Marc Jacobs, styled to stand out by stylist Jared Eng. It's safe to say that unexpected details and unique silhouettes seem to follow her every appearance. Here are the 5 best looks of Joey King.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong solely to the writer.

5 times Joey King made heads turn with her fashion

1) Vanity Fair, February 2020 (ThreeASFOUR brown stencil dress)

King at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Image via Getty)

Joey King made heads turn with a delicate ThreeASFOUR brown dress at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The outfit incorporated a body-hugging base silhouette with intricately designed leafy stencil embellishments that ran across the bodice. The show-stopping element created a unique, armor-like neckline that slightly flared out, giving her a pixie-esque appearance.

King paired the dress with matching brown pumps from Christian Louboutin and hanging earrings from Pomotello. With her short, cropped hair (courtesy of her role as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act) styled into casually messy waves, sleek brown eye makeup, and a soft orange lip color to match, the actor went all out to redefine the soft glam.

2) 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, January 2020 (Iris van Herpen white and black asymmetrical dress)

King at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty)

With a wavy black and white silhouette that created an illusion akin to a jellyfish, Joey King pulled out all the stops at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet. She wore the dual-colored design from Iris van Herpen's 2019 Hypnosis collection, featuring a wire-y highneck element with shoulder cutouts and striped fluid extensions, which moved gracefully as she walked.

Her look went up a notch with silver and black eyes that toed the line between shimmery and smoky, delicate diamond earrings, and a strappy pair of stone-studded white heels. The slicked-back chignon brought the look together.

King was present at the awards as a nominee for Best Actress in a Mini-Series or a Motion Picture.

"My stylist grabbed this ... I put it on and was like, 'Yep! This is the look.'"- Joey King told E! live from the carpet.

3) 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival, May 2024 (Cong Tri periwinkle blue corset dress)

King walks the 77th Annual Cannes Film Festival red carpet (Image via Getty)

Joey King had the right mix of old Hollywood glamor and daring chic in this sheer periwinkle gown, custom-made for the occasion by Vietnamese fashion brand Cong Tri. The look had a soft, feminine energy with a plunging neckline, a ribbed corset embellished with rhinestones, and a see-through floor-length skirt. The star attraction, however, was the playful cape that flowed from her arms down to the red carpet.

King elevated the gown with strappy, studded blue stilettoes by Gianvito Rossi and dazzling accessories by Gabriel & Co, following the blue theme. Her blonde hair cascaded elegantly down her shoulders in waves, and her shimmery eyes and subtle lips completed the look that made heads as she arrived to support the premiere of La Plus Precieuse des Marchandises at Cannes.

4) Montblanc "Let's Write" Event in Milan, June 2025 (Vassia Kostara olive green and white knitwear set)

Montblanc "Let's Write" Event At Milan Fashion Week - Source: Getty

Montblanc collaborated with visionary director Wes Anderson for a short film, Write, and the "Let's Write" event in Milan. Joey King brought soft sophistication and impeccable tailoring to the event with a knitwear set from the Vassia Kostara spring collection. The olive green and white polo shirt complemented the paper bag waist tailored olive green pants, accentuated by the chunky green belt.

Fashion experts' eyes were immediately drawn to the white Tod loafers with their signature gold metal clamp, channelling old-school glam. The large green clutch and her simple straight blonde hair added to the casual yet chic aesthetic. She also sported accessories by Mara Paris and a sleek white watch to match the outfit.

5) 26th Annual SAG Awards, January 2020 (Jason Wu sheer black dress)

King at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Image via Getty)

Joey King's mood board for the 26th SAG Awards screams 'A midnight sky full of stars'. The actor wore a sheer black floor-length gown with a bustier top and a dainty train to match for her look as one of the ceremony's co-ambassadors.

Brought to life by Canadian fashion designer Jason Wu, this custom lace gown is hand-embellished with over 5,000 Swarovski crystals and tiny metal studs, bringing a dreamy shimmer.

Her bold look was elevated by heavy, hooded eye makeup and a slicked-back, edgy hairstyle for her short hair. Her elegant Jimmy Choo clutch, classic black stilettoes, and a long, dainty pair of diamond earrings that grazed her collarbones completed her red carpet look.

Joey King was seen in recent movies, such as Despicable Me 4, The Family Affair, and Uglies.

