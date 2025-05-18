What is ‘Die, My Love’ about? Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson-starrer film receives 9-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's Die, My Love received a 9-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. The film is based on Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel of the same name.

As per Deadline, Die, My Love premiered at the 78th edition of the Cannes Festival on May 17 and is competing for the Palme d'Or this year. Following its debut, the movie earned an extended 9-minute standing ovation from the audience.

Lawrence and Pattinson lead the cast, which also includes Sissy Spacek and LaKeith Stanfield. Directed by Lynne Ramsay, the film centers on a woman grappling with postpartum depression.

More about Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's Die, My Love

The movie is based on Ariana Harwicz's 2017 novel, which explores the struggles of a woman battling postpartum depression and descending into psychosis. In the film, Jennifer Lawrence plays the central character, while Robert Pattinson and LaKeith Stanfield play her lovers.

Set in rural America, the film is co-written by Lynne Ramsay, along with Enda Walsh and Alice Birch. Ramsay, notably, won the Cannes Best Screenplay award in 2017 for You Were Never Really Here, starring Joaquin Phoenix. She has also directed Ratcatcher, We Need to Talk About Kevin, and Morvern Callar.

Die, My Love is produced by Justine Ciarrocchi and Lawrence for Excellent Cadaver, alongside Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood, and Black Label Media’s Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill.

This marks Jennifer Lawrence's first film since her 2023 release, No Hard Feelings.

Die, My Love stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson on postpartum and parenthood

78th Cannes Film Festival - Die, My Love photocall (Image via Getty)

At a press conference for their film Die, My Love at the 2025 Cannes, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about postpartum and motherhood. She explained how tough it was to separate real life and the film, saying:

“As a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. And it was just heartbreaking. I had just had my firstborn, and there’s not really anything like postpartum. It’s extremely isolating, which is so interesting."

She continued:

"When Lynne moves this couple into Montana, she doesn’t have a community. She doesn’t have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolating, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien.”

Lawrence also revealed that she was five months pregnant with her second child while filming the movie.

Meanwhile, Robert Pattinson spoke about his character in the film and said:

“Like he’s just a guy. He doesn’t seem to be the guy who is looking at TikTok reels of parenting and stuff. He’s just kind of hoping the relationship will go back to what it was and not understanding why this is happening to them, why this intruder has entered this relationship. I guess it’s a fear that everyone has as soon as they have a kid.”

Lawrence is a mother to her three-year-old son, Cy, and welcomed her second child in April 2025. Meanwhile, Pattinson had a daughter in March 2024.

