“I’m not going to break the rules”: Halle Berry reacts to Cannes 2025 dress code after ditching Gaurav Gupta gown

Halle Berry is attending the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which is taking place from May 13 to May 24 in the French Riviera. The 12-day event features the premieres of major films including Eddington by Ari Aster, Highest 2 Lowest by Spike Lee, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning starring Tom Cruise.
This year’s jury is led by French actor Juliette Binoche and includes Halle Berry, Jeremy Strong, Payal Kapadia, Alba Rohrwacher, Carlos Reygadas, Leïla Slimani, Dieudo Hamadi, and Hong Sang-soo.
Halle Berry is attending the festival as a member of the jury. She was scheduled to appear on the red carpet in a custom Gaurav Gupta gown, but had to make a last-minute change following updated red carpet rules. Speaking at the Cannes jury press conference on May 13, Berry said,
"I had an amazing dress by Gupta that I cannot wear tonight because it’s too big of a train. I'm not going to break the rules. The nudity part is also probably a good rule."
Halle Berry’s Cannes outfit change explained
Berry had originally planned to wear a custom nude-toned gown by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. According to a May 14, 2025 report by The Independent, the dress included sheer elements and a large train, both features that conflicted with the updated Cannes dress code. The code, revised on May 12, bans outfits that resemble nudity and voluminous gowns that could block guest movement or complicate theater seating.
Following the new mandate, Cannes press officers clarified the reasoning:
“The aim is not to regulate attire per se, but to prohibit full nudity on the red carpet, in accordance with the institutional framework of the event and French law.”
The rule also comes amid a broader trend of “naked dresses” frequently worn by celebrities at high-profile events. As reported by The Independent, the updated policy was distributed internally to stylists and talent agencies prior to the event. Its purpose is to ensure smooth red carpet operations while maintaining the traditional standards of the festival.
In response to the update, Berry changed into a Jacquemus gown before her red carpet appearance. She later appeared on the red carpet in a Jacquemus gown, as confirmed in multiple reports. Gaurav Gupta’s team has not issued a statement regarding the switch.
Halle Berry’s film career and achievements
Halle Berry is an American actor and producer known for her roles across a wide range of genres. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002 for her performance in Monster's Ball, becoming the first Black woman to receive the award in that category. Her other notable films include X-Men, Die Another Day, Gothika, Cloud Atlas, and Bruised, which she also directed.
Berry has received numerous nominations and accolades throughout her career. These include a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the TV film Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. She has also been recognized at the NAACP Image Awards and has received honors for her contributions to entertainment.
In recent years, Halle Berry has expanded her involvement in filmmaking by taking on production and direction roles. Her presence on the Cannes jury in 2025 marks another milestone in her career as she continues to engage with international cinema.
