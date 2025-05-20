In Photos: 5 best looks of Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown rose to popularity in Stranger Things, the Netflix original mystery horror that gained fans worldwide for its unique premise and Brown's memorable performance as Eleven. As a child actor with plenty of time in the spotlight, Bobby Brown's fashion has evolved over the years.

From ruffles and sparkly, child-like gowns, the Enola Holmes alum reinvented herself in recent years to ooze mature sophistication, debuting her new platinum blonde hair and floor-length satin gowns. She also launched her fashion brand, Florence by Mills Fashion, to establish herself as a youth fashion icon.

Her collaborations range from high-end fashion designers like Louis-Vitton, to simple everyday wear from brands like Polly Princess. Here are Millie Bobby Brown's five best looks.

5 times Millie Bobby Brown made a fashion statement

1) The Electric State press conference (Dolce & Gabbana denim suit)

Bobby Brown in “The Electric State” Press Conference In Madrid (Image via Getty)

For the Spain promotional leg of her film The Electric State, Millie Bobby Brown enchanted fans with a youthful ensemble from the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2021 collection.

The patchwork denim suit jacket with large buttons and a snatched silhouette complemented the mini denim skirt and ASOS knee-length suede boots with white trimmings.

The actress elevated the look with Jennifer Meyer gold hoops and an assymetrical space bun up-do held together with metal accessories, bringing back a quirky fashion moodboard from the early 2000s. Her simple makeup, with a pop of greenish silver eyeshadow and subtle lips, completed the fun outfit.

2) EE British Academy Film Awards (Louis Vuitton custom velvet dress)

Bobby Brown arriving at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 (Image via Getty)

Millie Bobby Brown brought gothic elegance to the 2022 BAFTA red carpet in a Louis Vuitton custom velvet mini dress layered with a dramatic lace skirt and flowing train.

The two unique fabrics blended to give her an edgy look, with the beaded fringe edges bringing the fun. The elegant velvet gloves added to her style statement.

The diamond-studded dagger pendant and the large purple stone ring Bobby Brown opted for drove home the gothic vibes, along with her side-swept microbangs. Her black Giuseppe Zanotti platform heels gave her just the lift to pull off the outfit's dramatic flair.

3) SAG Awards 2020 (Louis Vuitton dress suit)

Bobby Brown at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Image via Getty)

Millie Bobby Brown opted for a classic outfit with a youthful twist at the 26th SAG Awards. Her tailored, white suit came with an asymmetrical high-low dress jacket with a cinched waist, pleated train, and puffed sleeves. The plunging neckline added to the outfit's flow and made the floral boutonnière at her lapel pop.

She wore it with a simple pair of dress pants, putting the focus on the textural interplay of the custom Louis Vuitton jacket.

The actor was dipped in Cartier diamonds--rings, necklace, and earrings--from head to toe, for an elevated look. With straight hair flowing down her back and subtly smoky eye makeup, she brought elegance to the award ceremony.

4) Miami Open 2025 (Polly Princess striped dress)

Bobby Brown with her husband and father-in-law at the Miami Open (Image via Getty)

Even off the red carpet, Millie Bobby Brown creates iconic looks that elevate her style status. For the Miami Open match between Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini, the actress chose a chic red and white striped minidress from Polly Princess, complete with a boat neck and a comfortable silhouette.

She layered the outfit with sporty accessories like a casual white sweater over her shoulder, chunky golden hoops, and retro berry red sunglasses. She added a fun pop of color with lip gloss and a large red floral hair accessory over her sleek bun, bringing the sporty-chic aesthetic to another level.

The red and white color blocking made this casual and functional outfit way more exuberant.

5) The Electric State world premiere (Annie's Ibiza gown)

Bobby Brown at the World Premiere Of Netflix's "The Electric State" (Image via Getty)

Millie Bobby Bown channeled European royalty in her floor-length metallic Annie's Ibiza gown. With a hand-crafted corset, exaggerated fabric at the hips, and a square bolero jacket, the look created an armor-like vibe while flowing effortlessly as a grand gown worthy of a movie premiere.

The actress elevated the look with rings, earrings, and a stunning tiered gold choker from De Beers and sultry eye makeup, complete with her messy curls in an up-do and a dramatic fringe that framed her face. She attended the premiere with her husband, Jake Bongiovi.

Stranger Things season 5 is set to premiere this year, with Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as Eleven. Stay tuned for more updates!

