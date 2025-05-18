In photos: 5 best looks of Megan Fox

Megan Fox is known for her bold fashion statements, from sheer gowns to gothic suit dresses with plunging necklines. She makes heads turn, whether on the red carpet or being casually spotted on the streets in New York City. With a style that can be described as daring and futuristic, Fox defines viral social media moments.

Fox made her acting debut in Holiday in the Sun (2001) and had a breakout moment in her career in the Transformers movie franchise. She segued into television with roles like X in Hope and Faith (2003-2006) and a recurring role in the hit sitcom New Girl (2011-2018).

From high-end designers like Jean Paul Gaultier and Zuhair Murad, to some hidden gems like Jacquemus, here are the five best looks of Megan Fox.

2009 Golden Globe Awards, 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, and other iconic Megan Fox looks

1) 2009 Golden Globe Awards (Ralph Lauren gown)

Fox at the 66th Annual Golden Globe Awards (Image via Getty)

Megan Fox stunned at the 2009 Golden Globes red carpet in a shimmery golden Ralph Lauren gown, complete with intricate flower detailing and a body-hugging, long silhouette. The gown accentuated her height with a pleated hem and a plunging round neckline.

Fox accentuated the look with contrasting emerald green accessories--a leather clutch, bangles, and tiered earrings--to complete her look.

With a slicked-back high bun and shimmery makeup that highlighted her eyes and cheekbones, she pulled out all the stops at the Golden Globes.

2) 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (Mugler dress)

Fox and MGK at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (Image via Getty)

In one of her more daring looks, which immediately went social media viral, Megan Fox walked the red carpet in a sheer Mugler dress, complete with bold, silver underwear and Jimmy Choo ankle strap high heels. She accentuated its translucence with gelled, "wet" hair cascading down her shoulders and silver Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Fox accompanied Machine Gun Kelly, who won Best Alternative Music Video at the MTV Video Music Awards for My Ex's Best Friend ft. Black Bear.

3) 2009 premiere of Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen (Roberto Cavalli dress)

Fox at the Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen (Image via Getty)

Megan Fox transformed the red carpet into her personal runway in a crimson floor-length gown with a thigh-high slit for the premiere of Transformers: Revenge Of the Fallen. The star of the off-shoulder gown was a snake-shaped embellishment on one side of her waist, drawing attention to its snatched silhouette.

The actress accompanied the Roberto Cavalli dress with golden open-toed pumps, bangles, and elegant tear-drop earrings. Her slick ponytail drew attention to her face, with pops of pink highlighting her eyes, lips, and cheekbones.

4) 2021 MET Gala (Red Dundas Gown)

Fox at the 2021 Met Gala (Image via Getty)

Megan Fox appeared on the Met Gala red carpet, styled to the T for the year's theme "America: A Lexicon of Fashion" in a daring red backless gown with a long train, body-hugging silhouette, and criss-cross lace-up detailing. The thigh-high slit, which is one of Fox's signature styles, showed off blood-red Jimmy Choo stilletoes.

Fox accentuated the look with stone-embellished Lorraine Schwartz jewlrey--a stone-studded ring and dangling earrings--and a bold red lip. The gothic look was complete with micro bangs and gelled back hair styled into a Laura Croft-style braid. The hand-sewn stone detailing made her outfit stand out at the event.

5) 2022 Billboard Music Awards (David Koma gown)

Fox at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards (Image via Getty)

In one of her most dramatic ensembles, Megan Fox walked the red carpet of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards in a tailored black David Koma gown, complete with a bold thigh-high slit, sharp plunging neckline and full-length gloves.

The outfit is elevated by large, stone-encrusted flowers on her upper arms, with studded vines running up her gloves.

Fox accompanied the David Koma resort 2022 collection with a statement ring and Pasquale Bruni earrings, and hair styled into a long sheet down her back with wispy bangs. Her heavy, smoky eye makeup and nude lips completed her sultry look.

Megan Fox has worked with stylist Maeve Reilly to put together some memorable looks on and off the red carpet. Her bold style attracts fans and onlookers alike.

