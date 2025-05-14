Who is Zhao Yingzi? Chinese actress reportedly asked to leave the Cannes red carpet for violating the new dress code with a semi-sheer gown

Chinese actress Zhao Yingzi, known for The Legend of White Snake, found herself at the center of an online frenzy after reports claimed that she was abruptly asked to leave the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. The incident immediately fueled speculation, with some claiming that it was due to her outfit. Yingzi arrived at the May 13 opening ceremony in a silver gown.

Its crystal-studded bodice and partially sheer midsection might have been the reason for the speculations, as rumors soon swirled that the design violated Cannes’ stricter dress code. The code has been updated this year to bar excessively revealing attire and obstructive silhouettes.

Red carpet dress rules tighten: Zhao Yingzi’s fashion choice sparks debate (Image via Weibo/@赵樱子)

Hours before the event, Zhao shared a mishap on her social media: her original red jumpsuit was stained by coffee. She jokingly asked fans for stain-removal hacks, though some skeptics accused her of staging the incident for attention.

Eventually, she went for the silver dress, which later became the center of controversy. Some people think her semi-sheer gown was a breach of the festival's dress code. However, others believe it could have been related to the duration of her red carpet appearance rather than her attire.

The confusion highlights the festival’s balancing act between maintaining glamour and enforcing stricter guidelines. Historically, daring looks have defined Cannes. Thus, this crackdown comes as a surprise to many.

From beauty queen to screen star: Zhao Yingzi’s multifaceted career

Zhao Yingzi is a Chinese actress and singer (Image via Weibo/@赵樱子)

Zhao Yingzi, also known as Sarah Zhao, has carved a dynamic path across modeling, music, and acting. A graduate of Beijing’s prestigious Central Academy of Drama, she first entered the entertainment industry through pageantry, winning the Most Photogenic Queen Award at the 2009 China Beauty Queen Contest.

By 2010, fresh out of high school, she transitioned to modeling before pivoting to acting with her 2013 debut in the romantic drama Because Love Is So Beautiful. Her early career gained momentum with the series’ 2014 sequel, Because Love Is a Miracle, showcasing her versatility.

By 2016, she expanded into film, starring in the comedy Ji Gong and the romance Mr. Right, a year that solidified her cross-genre appeal. Not content with just acting, Zhao lent her voice to soundtracks, contributing two emotive tracks to Because Love Is So Beautiful’s OST.

Recent years have seen her tackle iconic roles, including 2019’s fantasy epic The Legend of White Snake and the corporate drama Return the World to You.

In other news, Zhao Yingzi’s Cannes appearance also received praise for the elegance of her silver gown despite the controversy.

As of now, Zhao Yingzi has not released an official statement regarding the specific incident. Whether the removal was strictly dress code-related or a matter of time management on the red carpet, the incident remains a hot topic on Chinese social media, blending critique and admiration.

The Cannes Film Festival, meanwhile, continues with its celebration of cinema, balancing its glamorous red carpet tradition with its reinforced dress code rules. As more details emerge, fans of Zhao Yingzi can see how the actress addresses the situation, if at all.

