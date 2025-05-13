"How is bro still walking" — Internet reacts as Tom Hardy lists various medical conditions affecting his body including herniated disc and sciatica

Tom Hardy's fans are reacting with shock and concern after the actor admitted in a recent interview that his body is worn out from doing so many physically demanding roles. The 47-year-old actor, known for playing intense characters in Venom, The Dark Knight Rises, and Mad Max: Fury Road, revealed that his body is now dealing with several serious injuries and painful conditions.

Ad

As reported by Variety on May 13, Hardy spoke about his health in a May 9, 2025, interview with Esquire UK.

"I've had two knee surgeries now, my disc's herniated in my back, I've got sciatica as well. And I have that… is it plantar fasciitis? Where did that come from? And why? Why?! And I pulled my tendon in my hip as well. It's like, it's all falling to bits now, and it's not going to get better," Hardy revealed.

Ad

Trending

The actor made it clear that these issues didn't come out of nowhere. Most of them were from the many stunts and fight scenes he had done over the years in his action films. Tom Hardy didn't try to hide how tough things had become. When asked about possible treatments, including stem cell therapy, he simply said, "Probably, yeah."

After the interview was published, fans quickly took to social media to react to these revelations.

Ad

"Sciatica on top of plantar fasciitis is immensely painful and demoralizing. Add the knee surgeries with hip and back. How is bro still walking," one X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some comments expressed sympathy and shock at Hardy's injuries, with fans relating to the physical toll of aging and linking it to his recent film choices.

"So this explains why Tom Hardy did The Bikeriders," another user wrote.

"This is peak forties body breakdown. Everything becomes a bit more painful and starts to fall apart," a user tweeted.

Others' reactions urged Tom Hardy to shift away from action-heavy roles and return to drama or rely more on CGI, highlighting his strength in quieter, more emotional performances.

Ad

"Well then please go back to dramas. mate," a user said.

"it's a sign for him to stop doing them and focus on Venom. let CGI do the hard work," an X user noted.

"While I adore Hardy as an action star, he always gave one of the finest performances as a drama actor, quiet and still. He also has a very fine comedy streak," another user remarked.

Ad

Tom Hardy reflects on career pressures and injuries while staying active with jiu-jitsu and action roles

Tom Hardy at the Venom: The Last Dance UK Premiere (Image via Getty)

Even with his health struggles, Tom Hardy hasn't stepped away from physical activity. He's been practicing Brazilian jiu-jitsu for several years and even earned his purple belt in 2023.

Ad

In the same interview, he said the sport has helped him stay disciplined and focused, as reported by Page Six on May 13.

"You're not winning anything. It's very humiliating, in the right way," Hardy reflected.

In the past year, Tom Hardy has appeared in The Bikeriders and the Netflix action movie Havoc, which was released on April 25. In this film, Hardy plays Detective Walker, navigating a city's criminal underworld after a drug deal goes wrong. And he also appeared in the 2024 Venom: The Last Dance.

Ad

In the interview, even though Hardy admitted to being in pain, he also said he was not ready to retire.

"I've played on some big fields, you know? I've done some stinkers, I've done some cool things, I've played with some really amazing luminaries and people, I've had some really cool opportunities. I'm not retiring myself but I'm just saying, 'What do you want to do with that?'" he said.

Ad

Tom Hardy didn't give any hint that he planned to stop acting or doing physically demanding roles, even with all the injuries.

Tom Hardy reflected on his past motivations, suggesting that his drive might come from feelings of low self-worth, not finishing school, or a sense of inadequacy. He admitted that he used to feel the need to prove himself, but had since realized there's no one he needed to impress and did not need to push himself so hard.

Ad

Tom Hardy is currently starring in MobLand as Harry Da Souza.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More