Sydney Sweeney’s 2025 Met Gala outfit explained as Euphoria star’s ensemble prompts mixed reactions from netizens

Actress Sydney Sweeney attended the 2025 Met Gala on Monday, May 5. The Euphoria star appeared at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City wearing a custom Miu Miu gown. The sparkly black dress had beaded fringes down her sleeves and bodice, a gold flower embellishment, and a keyhole neckline.

Ad

While talking to Vogue on the red carpet, Sweeney confirmed that her Met Gala look was a homage to actress Kim Novak. The 1950s actress wore a similar black dress in her 1968 film The Legend of Lylah Clare.

Sweeney told the media outlet that her upcoming movie, Scandalous!, directed by Colman Domingo, will tell the story of Kim Novak and Sammy Davis Jr., the singer and actor's interracial love story in the 1950s.

Ad

Trending

"I always feel that [Miu Miu] just brings such beautiful stories to every dress. So this is actually paying homage to Kim Novak, and I'm doing a movie with Colman Domingo ... so we wanted to really just bring that to life," Sweeney told the media outlet.

Sydney Sweeney's Met Gala look was uploaded on X by the user @kirawontmiss. Her ensemble garnered a mixed reaction from netizens.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While some netizens complimented Sydney Sweeney's looks, they claimed that her Kim Novak-inspired dress supposedly did not fit the theme of this year's Met Gala, which was Tailored for You.

According to CNN, the theme was inspired by the Costume Institute's spring 2025 exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which celebrated the history of Black men's fashion.

"Stunningly beautiful as always, but fell short of the originality and flair of the Met Gala IMHO," a netizen added on X.

Ad

"Beautiful as always, but I don't like it for the theme they have this year. I was really hoping to see her in a tailored suit," another netizen wrote.

"They gave Sydney Sweeney the wrong invitation. It's the Met Gala, not the Golden Globes," a netizen commented.

The netizens continued criticizing the actress's Miu Miu look. One user (@NissiSamaria) jokingly asked if Sydney Sweeney's team forgot to tell her the theme.

Ad

"Ehh, not a fan of this look but she's still amazing," one user added.

"Yess give us nothing queen," one X user wrote.

"Girlll they didn’t tag you???" Another netizen wrote.

More details on Sydney Sweeney's upcoming film Scandalous!

Actress Sydney Sweeney at the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Street Sightings - (Image via Getty)

Sydney Sweeney will act alongside British actor David Jonsson, who will play Sammy Davis Jr. in Scandalous!. The film will be the directorial debut of Colman Domingo and it's written by Matthew Fantaci, who previously wrote the Apple TV+ drama series, The New Look.

Ad

According to The Playlist's October 22, 2024 report, the film will be produced in 2025 and might be released in theatres in 2026.

According to the People's report dated October 15, 2023, in the 2023 book Hitchcock's Blondes, author and journalist Laurence Leamer deep-dived into the lives of eight Hitchcock heroines.

In the book, he details the love story of Kim Novak and Davis Jr. Leamer states that when the 1950s conservative society criticized the interracial couple, they seemingly rebelled by staying together.

Ad

"Something inside of me rebelled when I was told not to see him. I didn't think it was anybody's business," Leamer quoted Kim Novak.

The book stated that the couple fell out when a Chicago gossip columnist published a story in 1958, claiming that the two stars would get married. Kim Novak and Davis Jr. denied the news.

However, the public backlash did not lessen until Davis married a Black woman named Loray White nine days later.

Ad

Sammy Davis Jr. passed away from cancer on May 16, 1990. Novak has now retired from acting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Madhurima Roy Madhurima Roy is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda and holds a Master’s degree in English Literature. Her academic background sparked an interest in Western movies and music, leading her to pursue a career in the pop culture domain, which she believes offers an escape from the mundane.



Through her work, Madhurima strives to provide accurate and insightful content backed by thorough research. Influenced by artists such as BTS and Ariana Grande and the emotional narrative in Ai Yazawa’a NANA, she draws inspiration from a variety of cultural sources. She also appreciates Tatsuki Fujimoto for his unique storytelling and quirky personality.



When not writing, she enjoys gardening, exploring skincare from Korean and Japanese markets, and listening to music or podcasts. Know More