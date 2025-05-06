Jessica Alba and Caroline Wozniacki rave about Serena Williams' 'beautiful' look for Met Gala 2025

Serena Williams recently captivated the attention of the tennis community by dropping stunning pictures of her 2025 Met Gala look. After the WTA legend showed up in an elegant sky blue gown, renowned actress Jessica Alba and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki were seen gushing over her in the comments section.

Ad

Serena Williams recently turned heads in a shiny ice-blue Moncler gown with sheer panels and a silver satin cape at the Met Gala 2025. The angel wing-shaped diamond accessories and a bold new rose-gold bob haircut also acted like a cherry on the cake. The WTA legend cherished the theme, “Sleeping Beauties,” with a fairytale-inspired get-up.

While the media sensationalized her look at the Met Gala 2025, she added more pictures after attending the star-studded event to unveil the details of her well-thought-out outfit. Along with the pictures, she also added a caption to describe her mood.

Ad

Trending

"For every dandy, there’s a gown," the caption said.

Ad

The post received immense attention, not only from her fans but also from celebrities. After the update went viral, renowned American actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba expressed excitement regarding the WTA legend's fashionable look.

"😍❤️🔥🔥🔥," she commented.

Former world No.1 WTA star Caroline Wozniacki also chimed in with her thoughts as she gushed over Serena Williams' elegant look. The Danish player wrote:

"Beautiful!❤️❤️."

Jessica Alba and Caroline Wozniacki's comments on Serena Jameka Williams' post | Image Source Instagram

Caroline Wozniacki is known to share an unbreakable bond with Serena Williams. Despite professionally competing against each other a total of 11 times, the former pros continue to share a sweet chemistry.

Ad

Serena Williams reacts to the unboxing of LeBron James' Ken doll

Serena Jameka Williams at the TGL presented by SoFi: LA v NY - Source: Getty

WTA legend Serena Williams recently ordered a unit of the LeBron James Ken doll for her daughters. The 23-time Grand Slam champion recorded the unboxing of the latest action figure release while she reacted to the quality, build, and every other detail about the product.

Ad

Renowned toy company Mattel recently unveiled the LeBron James Kenbassadors Doll. With this move, James became the first professional male athlete to be honored with a Ken doll.

"When I first read about this, I was like, 'How dope is that?' Look at this; LeBron James, isn't it crazy? Like the first Ken doll. You know, my girls love Barbie. I love this and can't wait for the girls to play with this," she said, in her Instragram story.

The collectible was released in his signature streetwear style and also highlighted his philanthropic work through the LeBron James Family Foundation. Although Williams ordered the unit for her kids, she indirectly honored the NBA legend's legacy with her purchase.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshay Kapoor Tennis Writer at Sportskeeda Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas