“I think that’s what makes me feel the most human”- When Sydney Sweeney shed light on her bold approach to auditions

In a 2023 interview with Variety, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney opened up about her acting career, online rumors, and what makes her feel human. The interview followed the debut of Sweeney's 2023 film Reality which rocked the Berlin International Film Festival before coming to HBO.

Sharing her approach towards auditions, Sweeney has opened up about creating a new persona for each audition and not letting her personal life seep into the character:

“I think that’s what makes me feel the most human, is being able to have stuff that’s personal to myself,” she says.

Considered one of the most prodigious actors of her generation, Sweeney has exceeded expectations to prove herself an expert performer.

What is Sydney Sweeney's approach toward auditions?

As a child growing up on the Washington-Idaho border, Sydney Sweeney was a bookworm who spent her time reading books like the Nancy Drew series and playing outdoors with her brother. She has been auditioning since she was 12, and in her approach Sweeney has detailed each of her characters’ lives in “character books.” This technique she devised was a mechanism to avoid going Method. Sweeney opened up about it to Variety, saying:

“I wanted to make sure that none of my own memories, my own personal life, was in the character. I think that’s what makes me feel the most human, is being able to have stuff that’s personal to myself."

Sweeney shot to stardom playing the unhinged schoolgirl Cassie Howard on Euphoria. Following her rise to fame, she said she was amazed to see how the world loves building people into celebrities before “tearing them down":

“People are so fast to build someone up, and then they love tearing them down. "

Sydney Sweeney has also shared how her life was affected after she rose to fame:

“And it’s so fascinating to see. Three years ago, I was going to college just like everybody else. And all of a sudden, I’m not a human anymore.”

However, the actor also noted that one of the upsides of her fame was being able to treat her family.

Sydney Sweeney addresses rumors about her relationship with Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney also shed light on the rumors following the debut of her highly anticipated romantic comedy Anyone But You, which she executive-produced and starred in opposite Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell. A series of photos taken of the two stars on-and-off set sparked intense speculation that they might be having an affair. This was further escalated when Powell ended his relationship with his long-term girlfriend, Gigi Paris.

Sydney shared that she felt beat up by these rumors:

“Sometimes I feel beat up by it. It’s hard to sit back and watch, and not be able to stand up for yourself.”

She also addressed the speculation, saying:

“It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker. We’re excited for the press tour, and I literally just left ADR with him. We talk all the time like, ‘That’s really funny.’”

Sydney Sweeney was engaged to her producing partner Jonathan Davino at that time. However, recently the couple have called off the wedding.

