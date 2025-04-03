7 best Millie Bobby Brown shows and movies to watch after The Electric State

Millie Bobby Brown stars in The Electric State, a science fiction film, now streaming on Netflix. Helmed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the film centers on a teenage girl traveling with a mystery robot across dystopian America. Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag, the film is set in a futuristic society defined by war and technology.

With The Electric State now available for online streaming, as viewers, some other noteworthy projects from Brown to rewatch are Stranger Things, Enola Holmes and Damsel, among others. The British actress is known for a wide body of work across different genres such as science fiction, mystery, fantasy, and action-adventure. Brown has starred in several acclaimed movies and films.

Stranger Things, Damsel, Enola Holmes, and more on the filmography of Millie Bobby Brown

1) Stranger Things (2016–Present) - Netflix

Stranger Things (Image via Netflix Tudum)

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things is a Netflix original series featuring a group of children in Hawkins, Indiana. The show opens with Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) missing, which sets off the discovery of a secret government experiment and the parallel world known as the Upside Down. Millie Bobby Brown plays Eleven, a telekinetic young girl who escapes a research facility and joins the group.

The mix of science fiction, horror, and nostalgia in the show has drawn both audience and critical interest. Stranger Things currently has four seasons; a fifth and final season is under development after filming wrapped up in December 2024. Maintaining a strong fanbase since its premiere, it is still among the most-watched Netflix series.

2) Enola Holmes (2020) - Netflix

Enola Holmes (Image via Netflix)

Based on Nancy Springer's book series, Enola Holmes is a mystery-adventure movie that follows Enola (portrayed by Millie Bobby Brown), the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. The movie reveals a bigger conspiracy while Enola looks for her missing mother. Unlike her well-known brother, Enola negotiates Victorian society using unusual approaches to address problems.

Enola Holmes debuted a fresh interpretation of the Holmes family, with Helena Bonham Carter playing the Holmes matriarch, Eudoria, and Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. The movie theme centers on Enola's independence and detective prowess as she pursues clues around London.

3) Enola Holmes 2 (2022) - Netflix

Enola Holmes 2 (Image via Netflix)

Following the success of the first film, Enola Holmes 2 continues the story of the young detective as she starts her own agency. The movie presents a fresh mystery of missing manufacturing workers, which drives Enola to collaborate with Sherlock Holmes, her brother. Real historical events—including the Matchgirls' Strike of 1888—are included in the sequel.

Returning in the sequel to reprise their roles are Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury. The second movie in this franchise helps to establish Enola's narrative to set her apart as a detective from her more famous brother, Sherlock.

4) Damsel (2024) - Netflix

Damsel (Image via Netflix)

The fantasy film Damsel takes familiar fairy tale elements and gives them new life. Elodie, the film's protagonist, is a princess who, after agreeing to marry a prince, finds out that she is actually a sacrifice for a dragon. Instead of depending on a conventional damsel-in-distress rescue premise, the film centers on her fight for survival.

Juan Carlos Fresnadillo directed the action-adventure film, streaming exclusively on Netflix. The story takes a fresh approach to medieval fantasy by focusing on the protagonist, played by Millie Bobby Brown, and her ability to rely on herself in a hostile and unfamiliar environment.

5) Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) - Netflix, Amazon Prime

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Image via Getty)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the third installment in Legendary Entertainment’s MonsterVerse. The movie tracks researchers from Monarch, a covert group studying Titans—massive ancient animals. Millie Bobby Brown portrays Madison Russell, the daughter of two Monarch scientists, who gets caught in the worldwide struggle between Godzilla and other Titans.

The film features some well-known kaiju as Rodan, Mothra, and King Ghidorah. It prepares future MonsterVerse events and acts as a straight follow-up to Godzilla (2014). Released in theatres worldwide, the movie helped the cinematic universe based on Godzilla and King Kong grow.

6) Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) - Apple TV, HBO Max

Godzilla vs. Kong carries on the MonsterVerse plot after Godzilla: King of the Monsters. In a struggle for supremacy, the movie combines two of the most well-known enormous monsters in movies, Godzilla and King Kong. Millie Bobby Brown returns as Madison Russell, looking at a growing concern about Hollow Earth and Apex Cybernetics.

The film explores the Titans' beginnings, extending the mythology of the MonsterVerse and including major combat scenes. Godzilla vs. Kong did well at the box office despite pandemic-related challenges when the film was released in theatres and on streaming services.

7) Intruders (2014) - Amazon Prime

Intruders (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Intruders is a psychological thriller television series that aired on BBC America. The show centers on a hidden club that lets members' spirits enter fresh bodies so they can live several lifetimes. Millie Bobby Brown breathes life into the character of Madison O'Donnell, a young child whose awareness of an elderly man takes over her body and results in disturbing alterations in her conduct.

Comprising eight episodes, the series is based on the 2007 novel by Michael Marshall Smith. Emphasizing issues of identity and possession, it combines supernatural and suspense elements. Intruders finished after one season, is one of the early roles of Millie Bobby Brown's career.

The Electric State starring Millie Bobby Brown is currently available to stream on Netflix, giving fans a chance to enjoy her latest creative outing.

Brown has portrayed a wide range of memorable characters across different genres.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things season five is slated to be the next release for Millie Bobby Brown in 2025.

