"CUTEST duo on the carpet!"— Internet reacts as Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge pair up for Grammys 2025

Olivia Rodrigo turned heads at the 2025 Grammys in a black halter gown, but it was her date, actor Louis Partridge, who stole the spotlight. Dating since 2023, the couple made their red carpet debut, sparking a social media buzz.

Fans couldn’t get enough of their coordinated appearance, with one X user calling them

"CUTEST duo on the carpet!"

Image Via ExperTellers X Account

Here's what more X users had to say,

Trending

"COUPLE GOALS OMG" commented one X user.

"SO CUTE AND FOR WHAT? I'M IN LOVEEEEEE WITH THEM OMFG MSKFKDJSKDKDND", commented another X user.

THE POWER COUPLE," wrote one X user.

The fan just could not stop gushing over the couple at The Grammys,

"UGH THEY ARE SO PERFECT TOGETHER," commented one X user.

"They are face matched," commented another X user.

"Young love shining bright!," commented one more X user.

While presenting with stars like Taylor Swift, SZA, and Cardi B, Olivia Rodrigo’s relationship with Louis Partridge became one of the night’s biggest talking points.

More details on Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge's relationship explored

Expand Tweet

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge’s romance first surfaced in 2023, when reports suggested the two had grown close through mutual friends. A source at the time shared to The Sun, that Olivia Rodrigo had been spending time in London, where Louis is based.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge seemingly confirmed their relationship in December 2023 when they were spotted sharing a kiss at a gas station in New York City, as reported by People.

Since then, the couple has been seen together on multiple occasions, including a recent trip to Mustique in January 2025 with fellow musicians The Kid LAROI and Tate McRae. While they have kept their relationship relatively private, their public appearances, including this Grammy red carpet moment have only fueled fan excitement.

Beyond her personal life, Olivia Rodrigo has been making headlines for her music career as well. In late 2024, Olivia Rodrigo hinted at new projects in an interview with Billboard, stating that while she wasn’t necessarily working on a full album, she was consistently writing new material.

Who won what at the Grammys 2025?

Expand Tweet

The 2025 Grammy Awards honored some of the biggest names in music, with Beyoncé taking home Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, which also won Best Country Album. Kendrick Lamar dominated with Record of the Year and Song of the Year for Not Like Us, while Best Pop Vocal Album went to Sabrina Carpenter for Short N' Sweet.

Rising star Chappell Roan won Best New Artist, and Dave Chappelle earned Best Comedy Album for The Dreamer. Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Die With A Smile, and Beyoncé secured Best Country Duo/Group Performance alongside Miley Cyrus for II Most Wanted.

During her Grammys appearance on the red carpet, Olivia Rodrigo paired her cut-out black dress with a subtle soft romantic makeup look which featured a black winged eyeliner, a peachy pink lipstick with a dewy blush placed on the apples of her cheek.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback