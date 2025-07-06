"Met Gala 2026 invite SECURED"- Fans in a frenzy over BTS' Taehyung & Anna Wintour's unexpected interaction at CELINE Spring 2026 show

On July 6, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung (V) attended CELINE’s Spring 2026 show held in Paris. The singer showered up head-to-toe in Celine as he was dressed in a cropped embroidered jacket, grey trousers, and a sleek hairstyle. Taehyung’s entrance caused a frenzy among fans and the media. However, what truly stole the spotlight was his interaction with Anna Wintour.

For those unaware, she is the longtime editor-in-chief of Vogue and a powerful figure in the global fashion scene. In the viral clips from the event, Taehyung is seen greeting Anna Wintour. He also sat beside her for some pictures. Moreover, Wintour was seen personally inviting Taehyung to a Vogue event. It is said to be a high-profile event in Hollywood scheduled for October 2025.

The moment was caught on camera and translated by Taehyung's fans. In the video, Anna Wintour said to the BTS member,

"Happy to meet you. Welcome to Paris. We are hoping you are coming to our event in Hollywood in October."

This invitation sparked loud discussions online. Many are now speculating that it could also hint at a Met Gala 2026 appearance for the idol. An X user, @haeggumjilgeong, wrote,

"Met gala 2026 invite SECURED."

Many fans praised the singer for his confidence and natural impact in high-fashion circles.

"Taehyung isn't just admired by fans, he's respected by fashion insiders, designers, and icons alike. That's true luxury," an X user said.

"Taehyung ending the Anna Wintour and Hedi beef. call this the impact of the most handsome man. We will see Celine at the Met Gala next year, mark my word," a fan commented.

"GUYS DO YOU KNOW HOW MONUMENTAL IT IS FOR ANNA WINTOUR TO COME OUT ON THE STREETS ATTEND A CELINE SHOW (NOT AFTER YEARS) ONLY TO GET AHOLD OF TAE HYUNG TO PERSONALLY INVITE HIM TO AN EVENT IN HOLLYWOOD IN OCTOBER? KIM TAE HYUNG IS THE SH*T DONT EVER PLAY," a fan added.

"THAT'S WHAT WE CALL IMPACT AND RELEVANCE," a fan wrote.

Many also noted how rare it is for Wintour to engage so warmly. They added that V's presence has been nothing short of magnetic during Paris Fashion Week.

"This is insane. Personal invitation. His impact is phenomenal wow. Admired & respected by everyone," a fan commented.

"guys anna wintour doesn't just randomly give out invitations like this ... like tae hyung must of made a huge impression on her to do this ... IT BOY BEHAVIOUR," an X user wrote.

"i have rarely seen anna wintour so enjoyed to talk to another celebrity JDKSKSKKD SHE LOVES HIM DOWN!," another one said.

More on Taehyung’s CELINE takeover, upcoming events, and Vogue World invite

Taehyung’s appearance at CELINE’s show was the highlight of his Paris trip. This wasn’t his only headline-worthy moment. The singer flew in on July 4, 2025, and was welcomed with a private party thrown by CELINE.

He was reportedly treated to his favorite tequila, Clase Azul Reposado, and Dom Pérignon champagne.

Over the weekend, Korean media outlets published over 1,000 articles covering his Paris looks. One CELINE airport outfit alone brought in 17,000+ views on Naver and pushed him into Google Trends’ Top 10 across 40+ countries.

The interaction with Anna Wintour was the cherry on top. The Vogue editor personally invited him to the 4th annual Vogue World event, which will take place on October 26, 2025, at the Paramount Pictures Studio Lot in Hollywood.

Following his military discharge, V's return to the global fashion scene has been nothing short of triumphant. Fans are now counting down to see whether he attends the Vogue World event and possibly even his first walk up the Met Gala stairs next year.

