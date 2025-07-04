“Our Global phenomenon”— Fans react as former Vogue editor Monica Kim names BTS’ Jungkook the “best looking man” she has ever seen

Former Vogue editor and author Monica Kim gained attention online for calling BTS’ Jungkook the "best-looking man." On June 10, 2025, Monica Kim's highly anticipated book, The Meaning of Jungkook: The Triumph of BTS and The Making of a Global Superstar, was released.

Several excerpts from the book started to circulate online, where fans observed how Monica Kim described the GOLDEN singer. She revealed she had worked with several groups, including EXO, BLACKPINK, NCT 127, and more. However, Jungkook was the most attractive, according to her.

“So, people always find it surprising when I say that the best-looking man I've ever seen, the one who caught me completely off guard, was Jungkook,” she wrote.

She further added:

“Jungkook hits that intangible spot between real and unreal. He is striking but approachable. Pretty yet still handsome... Charming and charismatic. Perfectly imperfect and imperfectly perfect.”

As parts of Monica Kim’s book went viral on social media pages, fans agreed with her. They further added their thoughts through comments on X.

"Our Global phenomenon," a fan said.

"He's such a beautiful and gorgeous man. He's super duper talented too. Jungkook has the superstar complex, aura and presence. He's so powerful and influential!" a fan added.

"Haven’t seen him in person but even on the vids & pics, I am always caught off guard and be fascinated. Just something that I really can’t explain but it makes sense," a user stated.

Fans continued to talk about Jungkook's visuals and personality, following Monica Kim's description of the BTS vocalist.

"Jungkook has such a strong effect on everyone. It melts my heart to see others who meet so many people, so many type of artists, and work with so many type of people.. talking about the bright aura Jungkook has. He always makes the difference in this world, a huge difference," a netizen commented.

"it’s like a movie scene where everyone gets hypnotized by the main character his aura is out of this world," another netizen commented.

"grown women in the fashion industry with years of experience saw him once and instantly whispered obsessed like he cast a spell and now one of them is writing a whole book years later as if they survived something jungkook is truly a life altering event," a user wrote.

Monica Kim shares several brands failed to sign a contract with BTS’ Jungkook until Calvin Klein

Monica Kim’s book about BTS’ Jungkook was officially published on June 10, 2025. The book discusses the septet and its maknae Jungkook's global success. The author discussed Calvin Klein's partnership with the Seven singer.

She revealed that before Jungkook tied up with the American apparel brand, three other top brands struggled to have the BTS maknae under their umbrella. Notably, Kim did not reveal the names of brands but said:

“From my time consulting in the industry, I know of at least three top fashion houses that fought hard to get him but were turned away.”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Jungkook became the official global ambassador of Calvin Klein back in March 2023.

In other news, Jungkook, along with his BTS band members, is working on their most awaited comeback album, which is scheduled to be out next year.

