“Biggest supporter”- Fans react as BTS' Jungkook spotted wearing checked shirt from #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR merch line at Jin’s solo concert

BTS’ Jungkook grabbed fans' attention for wearing Jin's world tour merch at the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert in Goyang. On June 29, 2025, Jungkook was reportedly seen alongside fellow members Jimin and Suga, enjoying the second day of Jin's concert at Goyang Auxiliary Stadium.

Although the BTS maknae was wearing a mask, eagle-eyed fans recognized him and observed his outfit.

He was seemingly seen wearing a black and white checked shirt that resembled the one available in Jin's #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR world tour merchandise line.

Fans were delighted to see Jungkook show his support to the eldest member of BTS, Jin, for his solo activities. They turned to X to share their thoughts on the two BTS vocalists' bond and friendship.

"Biggest Supporter," a fan said.

"Jungkookie supporting his hyung in every way possible MY JINKOOOK HEART," a user added.

"ohhh that's so sweet of him, my jinkook crumbs ig," a netizen reacted.

Fans shared hilarious reactions, mentioning that the BTS maknae may not have gone through the Weverse shop for Jin's merchandise.

"nepo baby here didn’t have to do the weverse battle," a fan wrote.

"Wow, there won't be another one like him for a thousand years, seriously. He's got it all, personality, character, Aura," a user mentioned.

"Jungkook is a supportive brother, and the shirt on him is perfect. WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK," a netizen stated.

More fan reactions read:

"You still add more adjectives for him & it will never be enough to praise his insane aura!" a fan stated.

"Jungkook makes anything look good! He looks ridiculously handsome in that shirt," a user mentioned.

"All eyes are always on Jungkook. He's so captivating and looks breathtakingly gorgeous in every style and outfit. He doesn't follow trends, he is the trend. WE LOVE YOU JUNGKOOK," a netizen wrote.

BTS’ Jin’s #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concerts in Goyang: Setlist, merchandise, and more

On April 18, 2025, Jin announced his first solo tour, creating anticipation among fans online. The BTS vocalist dropped his second album, ECHO, on May 16, 2025, of which several songs were set to be performed at his solo concert.

Besides ECHO, he also performed tracks from his first solo album, Happy, and some BTS songs.

He commenced the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR world tour with the inaugural shows in Goyang, South Korea, on June 28 and 29, 2025.

The setlist of the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR concert:

Running Wild

I’ll Be There

With the Clouds

Falling

Don’t Say You Love Me

Super Tuna

I will come to you

Abyss

Background

Another Level

Heart on the Window featuring Wendy of Red Velvet

Loser featuring Yena

Rope It

Dynamite

Butter

Mikrokosmos

Spring Day

The Astronaut

Nothing Without Your Love

Epiphany

Moon

To Me, Today

Jin also unveiled merchandise dedicated to the #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR. The merchandise stalls were open from 1 pm to 6:30 pm KST at Goyang Stadium.

Fans who purchased the products on Weverse were allowed to pick up the merchandise. Additionally, fans could also make on-site purchases through the stalls.

The merchandise included short- and long-sleeve T-shirts, a coach jacket, a checked shirt, a denim jacket, a backpack, a ball cap, a shopper bag, a mini pouch, a necklace, and others.

Notably, all the merchandise has been completely sold out on the Weverse Shop website.

Meanwhile, Jin is all set to perform in Chiba, Osaka, Anaheim, Tampa, Newark, London, and Amsterdam for his #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR tour.

