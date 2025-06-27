"That’s why her hair purple"- Fans react as Voice Actress Ji-Young Yoo names BTS' RM & Jin KPop Demon Hunters' Rumi's biases

KPop Demon Hunters voice artist Ji-young Yoo picked BTS’ RM and Jin as the possible K-pop biases for the character Rumi. In a recent interview with Screenrant, the voice cast behind the Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation film KPop Demon Hunters revealed their favorite K-pop artists, aka “bias.”

Ji-young Yoo lent her voice to HUNTR/X's maknae Zoey in the film. She stated that she chooses biases for her characters, and also mentioned that she picked Jimin and Jungkook for Zoey's K-pop biases. Ji-young Yoo also shared who, according to her, would be Rumi's bias.

She said:

“Rumi? I feel like the easy answer would be RM because he's the leader. But I feel like it could also be like Jin because he's such a happy, fun guy who's also still very much a leader within the group.”

BTS fans were thrilled to know her answer and took to X to share their thoughts. Many fans also highlighted Rumi's hair color in the KPop Demon Hunters, and the official representative color of BTS was purple.

"That's why her hair purple," a fan said.

"Her hair is purple because she’s army oh she’s taking it," a netizen added.

"She got inspired by seokjin iconic purple hair i just knew it," a user mentioned.

Fans of Jin were delighted to hear Ji-young Yoo's response on KPop Demon Hunters character Rumi's K-pop bias.

"Wait but she’s a real one though bc she really gets seokjin ughhhh I LOVE THIS ANSWERRRRR," a fan reacted.

"Do you realize just how amazing Jin is? You can literally put him in ANY situation, even the most uncomfortable for him, and the man will adapt. No complaints, just adapt and THRIVE. Seriously, his mindset ASTOUNDS me. A born leader, with steadfast values, " a user added.

"Rumi is more and more perfect and obviously she couldn't help but have Namjin as a bias," a netizen commented.

RM fans also shared their reactions, highlighting Rumi and his role as the leader:

"Buying to get a rumi photocard so i can place it next to my namjoon one (my purple leaders)," a fan stated.

"This is very correct because her personality very much overlaps with namjoon and as we’ve seen with jinu she has a thing for handsome fools," a user wrote.

"I KNEW RUMI WAS MY MOTHERF*CKIN GIRL FOR A REASON LETS F*CKING GOOOOOOOOOOO FELLOW NAMJIN SISTER," a netizen mentioned.

Who is Rumi from HUNTR/X? Know more about the KPop Demon Hunters character

Rumi is the leader of HUNTR/X in the animated movie KPop Demon Hunters, presented in Arden Cho's voice. The film follows the story of musical trios who have been hunting demons for ages, and this time the responsibility is passed down to Rumi, Mira, and Zoey.

Rumi, Mira, and Zoey use their vocals as a part of the modern-day K-pop group HUNTR/X to protect the people from the demons.

A new crisis arises as the rookie boy group Saja Boys takes over the K-pop scene with their viral song Soda Pop. However, they are demons in disguise, planning to take down HUNTR/X and take the souls of their fans.

KPop Demon Hunters is available on Netflix for fans to watch.

