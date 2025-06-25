Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters merchandise: Where to buy, prices, and all you need to know

On June 23, 2025, Netflix unveiled a range of merchandise inspired by their recently released animated film KPop Demon Hunters. The OTT platform has unveiled a line of merchandise that fans and viewers of the film may enjoy. The merch includes hoodies, tank/crop tops, bucket hats, plush toys, and more.
KPop Demon Hunters is about a girl group, HUNTR/X, composed of demon hunters who go against a boy group, Saja Boys, who are demons posing a threat to humanity. The merchandise draws inspiration from HUNTR/X and Saja Boys for the creation of their merch line.
Fans may visit the official website of the Netflix Shop to purchase the goods online. The prices of each product have been mentioned below:
- Derpy Tiger Plush: Rs. 4,200 (approximately 48.72 USD)
- HUNTR/X Oversized Faded T-Shirt: Rs. 3,300 (approximately 38.28 USD)
- Derpy Women's Crop Top: Rs. 2,800 (approximately 31.55 USD)
- HUNTR/X Hoodie: Rs. 4,400 (approximately 51 USD)
- HUNTR/X Tour Vintage Hat: Rs. 2,700 (approximately 31.4 USD)
- Saja Boys Hoodie: Rs. 4,400 (approximately 51 USD)
- Saja Boys Reversible Bucket Hat: Rs. 3,500 (approximately 40.69 USD)
- HUNTR/X Logo Women's Micro-Rib Tank Top: Rs. 3,100 (approximately 36 USD)
- KPop Demon Hunters' HUNTR/X World Tour Comfort Colors T-Shirt: Rs. 2,500 (approximately 29 USD)
- HUNTR/X Logo Hoodie: Rs. 4,400 (approximately 51 USD)
KPop Demon Hunters merchandise: Netizens express disappointment over designs, TWICE's Jeongyeon with Derpy Plush, and more
KPop Demon Hunters, released on June 20, 2025, has taken over social media for its glamorous fantasy action storyline supported by K-pop music. Netflix dropped the merch line after the animated film's global success, which drew mixed reactions from netizens.
Several Korean netizens have expressed disappointment in the design and the style of the merchandise. They allegedly labeled it “westernized” and “outdated,” as per comments on TheQoo. On the other hand, many international fans of KPop Demon Hunters expressed their enthusiasm on X over the Netflix merch.
Meanwhile, TWICE member Jeongyeon was also seen with the Derpy Plush, which created a wave of excitement among the film viewers. On June 21, 2025, Jeongyeon uploaded a selfie holding the blue tiger plush on her Instagram stories.
Notably, Jeongyeon, along with her fellow TWICE members Jihyo and Chaeyoung, participated in the making of the original soundtrack titled TAKEDOWN. On June 22, 2025, Netflix dropped a video of the making of TAKEDOWN, where the three TWICE members came together to record the song.
More about KPop Demon Hunters
HUNTR/X is a three-member girl group made of Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, who have been passed down the duty to protect the people from the demons and hunt them down. The hunters use their voices to kill the demons and bring harmony among the people.
Then comes the boy group Saja Boys, including Jinu, Abby, Romance, Mystery, and Baby. The group members attract fans with their music but aim to take their souls because they are demons in reality. Notably, Dr. Romantic star Ahn Hyo-seop lent his voice for Jinu Saja's character. The film creates curiosity about whether HUNTR/X will be able to take down the Saja Boys.
Meanwhile, KPop Demon Hunters, which is directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, is streaming on Netflix.