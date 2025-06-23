KPop Demon Hunters wraps up with a jaw-dropping twist and unanswered questions

KPop Demon Hunters, released on Netflix on June 20, 2025, is a Sony Pictures Animation film. It follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey—members of the K-pop group Huntrix—who secretly hunt demons while protecting the world from the evil king Gwi-man.

They carry on the legacy of a legendary female hunter trio and work to keep the barrier, Honmoon, strong to hold back the demons. But things get tougher when a rival demon boy group, the Saja Boys, makes their debut.

KPop Demon Hunters incorporates some major plot twists, bringing surprising turns of events till the end. Here's how the film comes to an end with a shocking development, leaving some unanswered questions for the viewers.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for KPop Demon Hunters. Reader's discretion is advised.

KPop Demon Hunters' conclusion brings a challenge for Rumi as a hunter-demon

A still from KPop Demon Hunters (Image via Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters takes the viewers on a musical adventure with the Huntrix members, Rumi (Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo). Giving the historical context of Gwi-man (Lee Byung-hun) and the hunter trio, it is revealed that the three girls are the contemporary hunters. Just like their predecessors, they wield powers and musical ability to protect the world.

While Gwi-man keeps attempting to gain more souls to become invincible, one of his demons, Jinu (Ahn Hyeo-seop), comes up with a plan to defeat the Huntrix in exchange for getting his painful memories erased by the king. As Saja Boys, the demon boy group led by Jinu, put up a tough fight against Huntrix.

Things take a turn as Rumi's part hunter, part demon identity is found out by Jinu. They bond over their fears and tragic backgrounds, planning together to end Gwi-man. However, the ending of the film takes a different and shocking turn for the characters.

A still from KPop Demon Hunters (Image via Netflix)

Towards the end, the Huntrix plans to win the Idol Awards to strengthen the Honmoon, as per Rumi and Jinu's plan. However, things go berserk as Jinu betrays Rumi, putting her in a difficult spot on stage and revealing her true identity to the public, Mira, and Zoey.

This creates a rift between Rumi and the other two hunters. Meanwhile, Jinu and the Saja Boys take over the minds of all, bringing them to the Namsan Tower for a surprise performance. Mira, Zoey, and all the people get hypnotised by the boy group, witnessing the boys perform their song while becoming the souls Gwi-man could feed on.

KPop Demon Hunters concludes with the tragic end of Jinu and Gwi-man's defeat

A still from KPop Demon Hunters (Image via Netflix)

Rumi comes just in time to the venue, accepting her true self and fighting Gwi-man and his demons through music. As she sings What It Sounds Like, Mira and Zoey also come to their senses and join her in fighting the evil. As the demons start attacking them, Gwi-man throws a strong blow at Rumi, who uses all her might to stop the king.

In a shocking twist, Jinu takes the blow to save Rumi. The hunter gets emotional as she sees Jinu meet his end. However, he thanks her for helping him and gives his soul to empower her.

This tragic end of Jinu makes Rumi more determined to end Gwi-man. The Huntrix's collective powers and music bring the public to senses, with every soul's power helping them gain more strength. They finally defeat Gwi-man and his demons, making the Honmoon stronger.

Although the hunters make Gwi-man taste defeat, the tragic end of Jinu brings sadness to the film's conclusion.

Some questions that the film has left unanswered

The Huntrix trio from the film (Image via Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters sets the stage for Rumi, Mira, and Zoey to take over the world through their music and protective powers as hunters. While the film follows the subplots of various characters and brings them together for a final musical battle at the end, there are some points in the film that are yet to be addressed.

One of the film’s biggest reveals is that Rumi, a hunter, has demon blood. She was raised by former hunter Celine and is the daughter of a hunter, Ryu Mi-yeong, and a demon father.

The movie doesn’t share much about her parents, which could be explored in a sequel. Future parts may reveal who her father is and dive deeper into Rumi’s mix of hunter and demon traits.

Demon boy group Saja Boys in the film (Image via Netflix)

Another unanswered aspect of KPop Demon Hunters is the fate of the two Saja Boys members, Baby and Romance. While Abs and Mystery met their end at the hands of Zoey and Mira, what happens to the other two boys remains a mystery.

Rumi's relationship with Celine concluded on a bitter note in the film, raising questions of how it all turns out after the Huntrix manage to save the day. It is also shown that the renewed Honmoon is blue and not the most powerful golden one. Whether that could create more trouble for Huntrix is also unknown as of now.

All these factors require answers from the makers, and fans may have to wait more to find out if there could be more from KPop Demon Hunters they can witness in the future.

