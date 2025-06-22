What role does Liza Koshy play in KPop Demon Hunters? Character explored 

Sony Pictures Animation and Netflix's latest movie, KPop Demon Hunters, fuses the musical world of K-pop into an action-packed storyline. The film follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, known to the world as the sensational singers of the girl group, Huntrix. However, there's more than meets the eye as the girls are also hunters on the mission to save the world from the evil demons and the demon king, Gwi-Ma.

The demon boy band, Saja Boys, challenges the sensational musicality of Huntrix. How the girls enforce the protective shield, Honmoon, and defeat the demons is what the film explores in detail.

The film features a diverse ensemble of voice cast, including Arden Cho, May Hong, Ji-young Yoo, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Byung-hun, and more. American actress and YouTuber Liza Koshy has voiced the character of the host in KPop Demon Hunters.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for KPop Demon Hunters. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Liza Koshy brings her host persona to film in KPop Demon Hunters

Liza Koshy voiced the character of the host in the new film (Image via Getty)

Liza Koshy, the popular American personality, has lent her voice to Netflix's latest movie, KPop Demon Hunters. She plays the role of a host in the film.

The actress has a wide range of hosting ventures at platforms such as MTV's Total Request Live preshow for the 2017 Golden Globes Awards, Nickelodeon's Double Dare (2018-2019), Quibi's Floored (2020), Vogue's red carpet host for the Met Gala in 2018 and 2019, and more.

In the Netflix original film, Liza Koshy's character hosts the group Huntrix after the release of their hit song, Golden. The host interviews the group live on stage, discussing the new release and the inspiration behind it. Liza's character first exclaims about the groovy track and asks the singers to elaborate more on the song.

A still from KPop Demon Hunters (Image via Netflix)

Rumi, Mira, and Zoey explain to the host that the song tells their story, which pictures the group's identity and their future musically. Huntrix also announces their first live performance of the new song during the interview with Liza's character.

Liza Koshy's appearance in the film becomes another addition to her range of work. From past acting projects, such as A Family Affair (2024) and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023), to upcoming ones like her role in The Naked Gun (2025), Koshy brings variety to all her performances in varied films and series.

More about KPop Demon Hunters

A still from the latest Netflix film (Image via Netflix)

The film was released on Netflix on June 20, 2025. From traditional touches of folklore and mythology to the contemporary global K-pop sensation, the film incorporates varied Korean aspects into a thrilling story.

As the notorious demon king, Gwi-ma, gains power by feeding on souls captured through his demons, a trio of female hunters successfully overpowers the dark forces in the past. They create a protective barrier over the world called the Hanmoon, which weakens the demons and Gwi-ma.

For generations, different females have taken over the legacy of hunters and continue to make Honmoon powerful. These hunters are also gifted with music, having the ability to use their powers and music to protect the world. The present time's hunters, Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, just follow the footsteps of their predecessors by taking the dual avatars of the girl group, Huntrix, and the hunters.

Things take a turn as a demon, Jinu, forms a boy group called Saja Boys with other fellow demons to empower Gwi-ma in exchange for getting his painful memories erased. With stronger enemies, musical competition, and impending catastrophe at hand, the film follows how Huntrix saves the day together and protects their fans and the world from the dark powers.

Watch KPop Demon Hunters on Netflix.

