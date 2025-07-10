“Kim CELINE forever”- Taehyung becomes the only ambassador to receive a personal video on the brand's YouTube, “Bonjour Paris” steals fans’ hearts 

On Thursday, July 10, CELINE's official YouTube page released a video of BTS' Taehyung, titled CELINE Printemps 2026 with Taehyung. In the video, the idol briefly talked about a few topics such as his love for Paris, the artists he has been listening to recently, and many more.

When this video landed on the internet, many fans and netizens were not only thrilled to see more collaborative content between the idol and CELINE, but they were also impressed with Taehyung's recent milestone. The recent release by CELINE is the first and only YouTube video on their account that is personally dedicated to one brand ambassador.

Therefore, following the news, fans praised the idol for his ever-increasing influence and impact in the industry, and also celebrated the idol's latest achievement as CELINE's brand ambassador. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"He is their prince, their king, their baby, their son. Everything and i can't blame them. Kim Celine FORVER"

"That's amazing news! Tae hyung continues to break boundaries and excel in his career." said a fan on X

"OMG...... CELINE's PRINCE indeed" added another fan

"As they should!! kim taehyung, the prince you truly are" commented a netizen

On the other hand, people also continued to swoon over the idol speaking French and his impressive pronunciation skills.

"the way he said "paris" HE'S SOOO CUTEEEE ARGHHHH" stated a fan

"oh my ... French is made for him that's it" added an X user

"Tae hyung speaking french is my roman empire" said a netizen

"His Bonjour Paris is sooooo cute omgggg" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's recent solo activities

BTS' Taehyung, otherwise known as V, made his official solo debut in September 2023 with the release of his first album, LayoVer. The album held the track, Slow Dancing, as its title track. Soon after, the idol enlisted in the military to fulfill his mandatory enlistment service.

He served as Sergeant of the elite Special Duty Team of the Military Police Corps. Regardless, the idol rolled out several pre-recorded tracks and content that were released at different times in 2024. In March 2024, the idol released his single, FRI(END)S, and in July of the same year, he released a photobook called Type 1, which captures the idol in his most relaxed and comfortable moments.

Around October 2024, Taehyung released the vinyl version of his solo debut album, LayoVer. In December, he put forth two collaborative solo songs. One was Winter Ahead featuring Park Hyo-shin, and the other was a posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor, Bing Crosby, called White Christmas.

The idol was discharged from his military service on June 10, 2025, and his most recent solo schedule was his attendance at the CELINE show at the 2025 Paris Fashion Week on July 6. Therefore, fans and netizens have been awaiting more such exciting content from the K-pop idol as both a soloist and a BTS member.

