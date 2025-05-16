"Now he know how we feel"- Taehyung's Weverse mishaps during Jin's Echo live with fellow BTS members leave fans in stitches

On May 16, 2025, BTS' Taehyung (V) became the center of a hilarious Weverse mishap during Jin's Echo live session. As Jin was interacting with fans and celebrating the release of his second solo album, Taehyung tried to join the live broadcast but was met with technical issues. His struggles to access the live session left fans amused.

He later revealed that he had to restart his phone, only to realize the broadcast had ended. The situation quickly escalated into a playful exchange between the members. Jungkook, who was actively chatting during the live, teased V by joking that he must have gone to the bathroom. Taehyung wrote,

"is it over? i turned it on. they say thank you for watching."

This led to a light-hearted moment where V called Jungkook to playfully scold him. ARMY (BTS fanbase) took to social media. They shared their reactions and poking fun at V's short-lived Weverse appearance.

They called it karma for his famously brief live sessions before his military enlistment. An X user, @bngtnlattae, wrote,

"now he know how we feel with his 2 minute lives."

Fans expressed their amusement. They humorously drew parallels to V's notoriously short lives in the past. They joked that he finally got a taste of his own medicine.

"He got the taste of his own medicine. Now we do not have to fall over trying to get to his live," a fan commented.

"Taehyung having the average Tae fan experience from the past 3 years," an X user wrote.

"My poor baby this is KARMA," another fan joked.

"Hey Taetae now you know how I feel even sometimes your live was ended before I got the notification," a netizen added.

Social media buzzed with comments about how V's brief and chaotic appearance brought back memories of his spontaneous, blink-and-you-miss-it live broadcasts. Others also reacted to the exchange between him and Jungkook.

"At least now he knows how i feel every time i try to catch his 5-second live," a person commented.

"if there’s one thing jungkook is going to do is test taehyung’s patience ," a fan remarked.

"their bickering tendencies i'm literally so in love with them," another user added.

A chaotic chatroom, Taehyung's playful return, BTS' military service, & more

As the Weverse live unfolded, the chatroom turned into a lively reunion. BTS members Jimin, j-hope, Jungkook, and Taehyung joined in one after the other. Their playful interactions and teasing comments filled the screen, much to the amusement of ARMYs watching.

Taehyung is serving in the Special Duty Team. Despite his network troubles, Taehyung's attempt to join added to the chaos. It sparked laughter among fans who compared it to his famously short live sessions before enlistment.

Adding to the chaos, Jin had to come back to the chat after his live ended. He playfully scolded the members for continuing their conversations long after the broadcast. He wrote,

"How long will the Weverse notification go off? Are you still talking?"

Despite their busy schedules, j-hope touring in Macau, and Jimin and Jungkook serving under the buddy system, each member made time to drop in. This shows the bond among the septet.

Jin's comeback live was part of the celebration of his second solo album, Echo, which was released the same day. The album, led by the emotional track Don't Say You Love Me, has been receiving widespread appreciation from fans. Jin is set to perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 21. It will be followed by his first-ever solo tour, Run Seokjin EP Tour.

As for their military service, Jin and j-hope are already discharged. RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook are scheduled to return by June 12. Suga will complete his service on June 21. It will be the full reunion of BTS members, just in time for their 12th anniversary.

