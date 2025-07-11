“A masterpiece” — Fans react BTS’ Singularity comeback trailer featuring Taehyung surpasses 200 million YouTube views after 7 years

On July 10, 2025, BTS' promotional video, Singularity, for the band’s 2018 album Love Yourself: Tear officially exceeded 200 million plays on YouTube. It reached the benchmark after seven years, two months, and three days online.

The visual, spotlighting member Taehyung's solo number, was initially published on May 7, 2018. It acted as the opening track for BTS’ third full-length project.

Shortly after the update, fans acknowledged the landmark across X.

"A masterpiece," a fan commented.

⁷ @springday_jmd LINK A masterpiece

Fans praised Singularity as a "masterpiece" that showcased Taehyung’s creativity and stage skills. Many called it the "best BTS solo" track and hoped to see a live performance during future tours.

"A work of pure Art! Singularity became the bench mark for creative, imaginative and enchanting performances and cemented Taehyung’s ‘Stage Genius’ moniker. To this day it stand the test of time as THE song to introduce to non-Kpop fans," a fan remarked.

"The best bts solo song," a user mentioned.

"This is my roman empire!!! hope he performs live once again when he goes touring!!! I have to witness singularity with my two fkng eye live 😭," a person shared.

Others congratulated Taehyung for the milestone.

"Congratulations Taehyung 👏," a netizen said.

"Yes 😍 V 😍🎉💜💜💜," a viewer noted.

"Singularity" by Kim Taehyung will always be iconic! 🔥FIRST ever K-Pop solo song played on BBC UK Radio 🔥WON your Soompi Best Choreography Award in 2019 🔥MOST mesmerizing live performances. CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG," another fan added.

More about BTS' Love Yourself: Tear album

Released in May 2018, BTS' Love Yourself: Tear marked their third major studio drop and it was part two of the Love Yourself saga. The album debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200, stacking up 135,000 album units in its first week. That move made Bangtan Sonyeondan the first K-pop act to catch the top spot and the first non-English project to hit No. 1 since way back in 2006.

The release was available in four versions (Y, O, U, and R), each comprising photobooks, mini-books, photocards, standing photos, and first-press edition posters. It featured 11 tracks and covered numerous musical styles while addressing themes such as emotional loss and the search for individuality.

Intro: Singularity, performed by V, served as the opening track. Fake Love was the lead single. Meanwhile, The Truth Untold, a collaboration with Steve Aoki, was the third song, noted for its ballad structure and lyrical emphasis on vulnerability.

Love Yourself: Tear pulled a Metacritic score of 74/100. Publications such as Pitchfork, Billboard, AllMusic, Rolling Stone, and Spin referenced the album’s production, lyrical content, and thematic consistency. Earnings from the album helped fund BTS’ Love Myself campaign with UNICEF, supporting efforts to prevent violence and assist youth worldwide.

Last month, Singularity moved over 1 million units in the US, qualifying for RIAA Platinum.

