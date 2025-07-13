  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Icon of an Era" — Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung tops '100 Global Choice Music Artists 2025' list with 'Winter Ahead' alongside Park Hyo-shin

"Icon of an Era" — Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung tops '100 Global Choice Music Artists 2025' list with 'Winter Ahead' alongside Park Hyo-shin

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 13, 2025 19:19 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung tops 100 Global Choice Music Artists 2025 with Winter Ahead (Images via Weverse/BTS)

On July 11, 2025, BTS' Taehyung (V) secured the No. 1 position on the 100 Global Choice Music Artists 2025 list for his duet with Park Hyo-shin, Winter Ahead, released earlier this year. The jazz-pop ballad has captivated fans with its orchestral arrangement, tone, and music video since its release. The music video is reportedly inspired by the myth of Pygmalion.

Ad

The Global Choice 100 is an annual international recognition platform that celebrates standout figures in entertainment, fashion, beauty, and music. Final rankings are decided based on public votes through Patreon and social media.

According to Patreon, it shows the influence, creativity, and global impact rather than just commercial metrics.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Taehyung’s Winter Ahead not only topped iTunes charts in over 75 countries but also made history by breaking the record for the most-viewed teaser by a Korean soloist.

Fans erupted with joy upon hearing of this notable achievement. Social media was filled with congratulatory messages calling him an "icon."

"Kim Taehyung honey vocals. Icon of an Era," tweeted one fan.
Ad

Many praised the depth of V's music. Several noted how Winter Ahead stood out in an industry often driven by trends and algorithms.

"In an industry ruled by Ads, Autoplay, & Remixes; Kim Taehyung reigns supreme!" an X user wrote.
"Slowly but surely. #kimtaehyung is making a name in all categories. SO PROUD OF U," a netizen added.
"This is amazing! Congratulations V and Park Hyo-shin! Their nomination for the wonderful "Winter Ahead" is very well deserved. I hope they win," another one said.
Ad

Fans expressed admiration for the idol's continued artistic growth after military enlistment.

"Real music always win," a fan commented.
"BTS breaking barriers," an X user mentioned.
"so proud of you taehyung," another one said.

More about the K-pop idols ranked on the Global Choice list and Taehyung's recent milestones

Ad

The 100 Global Music Artists 2025 list featured many familiar names in the K-world. Here is a breakdown of all Korean stars and groups who were ranked:

  • BTS' V for Winter Ahead (ft. Park Hyo-shin)
  • BLACKPINK's Lisa for Lifestyle
  • BTS' j-hope for Mona Lisa
  • BLACKPINK's Jennie for Like Jennie
  • BTS' Jin for Don't Say You Love Me
  • BLACKPINK's Rosé for Number One Girl
  • BLACKPINK's Jisoo for Earthquake
  • Stray Kids for Hollow
  • SEVENTEEN for Thunder
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER for When the Day Comes
  • aespa for Dirty Work
  • THE BOYZ for VVV
  • KATSEYE for Gnarly
  • ZEROBASEONE for DOCTOR! DOCTOR!
  • MEOVV for Hands Up
  • GOT7 for PYTHON
  • IVE for Rebel Heart
  • ENHYPEN for Bad Desire (With or Without You)
  • LE SSERAFIM for HOT
  • ENHYPEN's Jay for Always
  • IU for Never Ending Story
  • EXO's Kai for Wait On Me
  • Stray Kids' Seungmin for My Destiny
  • aespa's Winter for Hunjung Yeonsuh
  • STAYC for Bebe
  • ASTRO for Twilight
  • Seok Matthew & Park Gunwook for Back Packer
  • SEVENTEEN's HXW for 96ers
  • TWS for Countdown
  • BIGBANG's G-Dragon for Too Bad
  • HAON for Hood
  • 4BOUT for Burning Petals
  • HUNTR/X for Golden
  • Saja Boys for Soda Pop
  • I-DLE for Good Thing
  • BOYNEXTDOOR for If I Say, I Love You
  • BABYMONSTER for Ghost
  • P1HARMONY for Pretty Boy
  • UNIS for Swicy
  • I-DLE's Minnie for HER
  • Lee Jun-young for Under Sunset
  • ATEEZ for Lemon Drop
  • BLACKPINK for Jump
  • AHOF for Rendezvous
  • TWICE for This Is For
  • NCT's Mark Lee for 1999
  • ALLDAY PROJECT for Famous
  • ITZY for Girls Will Be Girls
  • Park Bo-gum for Waterfall
Ad

On July 6, Taehyung appeared at the Celine Spring 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. It was his first major fashion appearance post-military. He sat front row next to Vogue's Anna Wintour and reportedly received a personal invite to Vogue's Hollywood event in October. Additionally, he also attended j-hope's solo concert and supported Jin's solo tour launch on June 28.

A full BTS comeback is underway with an album targeted for Spring 2026. RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and SUGA are already working on music in Los Angeles, with Taehyung expected to join once he wraps up his Paris schedule.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ankita Barat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications