"Icon of an Era" — Fans celebrate as BTS' Taehyung tops '100 Global Choice Music Artists 2025' list with 'Winter Ahead' alongside Park Hyo-shin

On July 11, 2025, BTS' Taehyung (V) secured the No. 1 position on the 100 Global Choice Music Artists 2025 list for his duet with Park Hyo-shin, Winter Ahead, released earlier this year. The jazz-pop ballad has captivated fans with its orchestral arrangement, tone, and music video since its release. The music video is reportedly inspired by the myth of Pygmalion.

The Global Choice 100 is an annual international recognition platform that celebrates standout figures in entertainment, fashion, beauty, and music. Final rankings are decided based on public votes through Patreon and social media.

According to Patreon, it shows the influence, creativity, and global impact rather than just commercial metrics.

Taehyung’s Winter Ahead not only topped iTunes charts in over 75 countries but also made history by breaking the record for the most-viewed teaser by a Korean soloist.

Fans erupted with joy upon hearing of this notable achievement. Social media was filled with congratulatory messages calling him an "icon."

"Kim Taehyung honey vocals. Icon of an Era," tweeted one fan.

Many praised the depth of V's music. Several noted how Winter Ahead stood out in an industry often driven by trends and algorithms.

"In an industry ruled by Ads, Autoplay, & Remixes; Kim Taehyung reigns supreme!" an X user wrote.

"Slowly but surely. #kimtaehyung is making a name in all categories. SO PROUD OF U," a netizen added.

"This is amazing! Congratulations V and Park Hyo-shin! Their nomination for the wonderful "Winter Ahead" is very well deserved. I hope they win," another one said.

Fans expressed admiration for the idol's continued artistic growth after military enlistment.

"Real music always win," a fan commented.

"BTS breaking barriers," an X user mentioned.

"so proud of you taehyung," another one said.

More about the K-pop idols ranked on the Global Choice list and Taehyung's recent milestones

The 100 Global Music Artists 2025 list featured many familiar names in the K-world. Here is a breakdown of all Korean stars and groups who were ranked:

BTS' V for Winter Ahead (ft. Park Hyo-shin)

for Winter Ahead (ft. Park Hyo-shin) BLACKPINK's Lisa for Lifestyle

for Lifestyle BTS' j-hope for Mona Lisa

for Mona Lisa BLACKPINK's Jennie for Like Jennie

for Like Jennie BTS' Jin for Don't Say You Love Me

for Don't Say You Love Me BLACKPINK's Rosé for Number One Girl

for Number One Girl BLACKPINK's Jisoo for Earthquake

for Earthquake Stray Kids for Hollow

for Hollow SEVENTEEN for Thunder

for Thunder TOMORROW X TOGETHER for When the Day Comes

for When the Day Comes aespa for Dirty Work

for Dirty Work THE BOYZ for VVV

for VVV KATSEYE for Gnarly

for Gnarly ZEROBASEONE for DOCTOR! DOCTOR!

for DOCTOR! DOCTOR! MEOVV for Hands Up

for Hands Up GOT7 for PYTHON

for PYTHON IVE for Rebel Heart

for Rebel Heart ENHYPEN for Bad Desire (With or Without You)

for Bad Desire (With or Without You) LE SSERAFIM for HOT

for HOT ENHYPEN's Jay for Always

for Always IU for Never Ending Story

for Never Ending Story EXO's Kai for Wait On Me

for Wait On Me Stray Kids' Seungmin for My Destiny

for My Destiny aespa's Winter for Hunjung Yeonsuh

for Hunjung Yeonsuh STAYC for Bebe

for Bebe ASTRO for Twilight

for Twilight Seok Matthew & Park Gunwook for Back Packer

for Back Packer SEVENTEEN's HXW for 96ers

for 96ers TWS for Countdown

for Countdown BIGBANG's G-Dragon for Too Bad

for Too Bad HAON for Hood

for Hood 4BOUT for Burning Petals

for Burning Petals HUNTR/X for Golden

for Golden Saja Boys for Soda Pop

for Soda Pop I-DLE for Good Thing

for Good Thing BOYNEXTDOOR for If I Say, I Love You

for If I Say, I Love You BABYMONSTER for Ghost

for Ghost P1HARMONY for Pretty Boy

for Pretty Boy UNIS for Swicy

for Swicy I-DLE's Minnie for HER

for HER Lee Jun-young for Under Sunset

for Under Sunset ATEEZ for Lemon Drop

for Lemon Drop BLACKPINK for Jump

for Jump AHOF for Rendezvous

for Rendezvous TWICE for This Is For

for This Is For NCT's Mark Lee for 1999

for 1999 ALLDAY PROJECT for Famous

for Famous ITZY for Girls Will Be Girls

for Girls Will Be Girls Park Bo-gum for Waterfall

On July 6, Taehyung appeared at the Celine Spring 2026 show at Paris Fashion Week. It was his first major fashion appearance post-military. He sat front row next to Vogue's Anna Wintour and reportedly received a personal invite to Vogue's Hollywood event in October. Additionally, he also attended j-hope's solo concert and supported Jin's solo tour launch on June 28.

A full BTS comeback is underway with an album targeted for Spring 2026. RM, Jungkook, Jimin, and SUGA are already working on music in Los Angeles, with Taehyung expected to join once he wraps up his Paris schedule.

