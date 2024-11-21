"HOPE TAE'S CHARACTER DON'T D WORD HERE"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung's 'Winter Ahead' X 'Love Wins All' parallel goes viral online 

On November 22, 2024, at 12 am KST, Geffen Records announced BTS Taehyung's new digital single Winter Ahead with Park Hyo-shin through their social media platforms. The announcement featured a visually captivating official poster, which instantly drew the attention of fans worldwide.

The poster shows V sitting across a table. This imagery sparked comparisons with the poster of Love Wins All, IU’s single featuring V. In the Love Wins All poster, V is seated across from IU in a similar setting, while in Winter Ahead, V and Park Hyo-shin are sitting across with drinks on the table.

Fans were quick to analyze and interpret the poster. Many speculated about the song's themes, with some suggesting it might include subtle queer-coded undertones due to the representation of two men. The visual parallels to Love Wins All fueled theories that Winter Ahead might be a thematic continuation or a companion piece to the earlier collaboration.

The fan reactions to the poster ranged from serious interpretations of its artistic intent to humorous comparisons. Comments on social media, draw attention to the intriguing similarities between the two designs.

"DO NOT LET ANY CUBE GET INTO THAT BUILDING!!" a fan mentioned the cube from the Love Wins All MV.

"Taehyung says: I can be both," a fan said.

"HE DID IT FOR US!!!" a fan expressed.

Some other fans hoped that the upcoming song would provide a different ending than Love Wins All.

"TaeTae, please don't die in another MV..." a fan remarked.

"Pulling both genders," another fan stated.

"Let this man have a happy ending fr," another fan said.

"The kiss we didn't get in love wins all we'll get in winter ahead," a fan speculated.

Taehyung to release 2 holiday season songs in 2024

Fans are abuzz with excitement as BTS’ Taehyung has unveiled another new collaborative song for the upcoming Christmas season, continuing his tradition of festive releases. Known for bringing regular releases to the holiday season through his music, V has created a sense of anticipation among his followers, who eagerly await his Christmas projects each year.

Earlier in November, it was announced that he would release a collaboration with Bing Crosby through White Christmas. This news thrilled fans, who now have even more reason to celebrate with the announcement of a brand-new digital single, Winter Ahead.

The song, slated for release on November 29, 2024, will feature a collaboration with his friend and renowned musician Park Hyo-shin. The jazz-pop track has already sparked excitement, with V reportedly reaching out personally to Park Hyo-shin to work on this project.

The official poster for Winter Ahead portrays Park Hyo-shin and V seated across from one another in a seemingly fine dinner setting, fueling speculation about the song’s themes. Taehyung dons a bowl pixie cut, while Park Hyo-shin sports fuller hair and glasses, exuding a sophisticated charm.

The wine glasses on the table, one in hand and the other resting add to the intrigue, with fans drawing parallels to his previous projects.

The poster’s visual composition bears similarities to the Love Wins All poster, where V sat opposite IU in a poignant scene.

Given Taehyung's history of dramatic storytelling in songs like Love Wins All and FRI(END)S, which both depict tragic conclusions, fans are humorously hoping he avoids a similar fate of death in Winter Ahead.

In an official statement on November 21, BigHit Music revealed that the song aims to capture the joy of companionship and shared moments:

"The song sings that happiness can be found in being with someone on your side. As you listen to the song by V, we hope you wrap up the year warmly with your loved ones."

With back-to-back holiday releases, Taehyung continues to delight and surprise fans.

