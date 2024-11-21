"THERE IS AN MV?"- Fans speculate over BTS' Taehyung's short-haired look in the 'Winter Ahead' ft. Park Hyo-shin announcement poster

On Thursday, November 21, the announcement poster of BTS' Taehyung's collaborative track, Winter Ahead, with Park Hyo-shin was released. The poster showcased the two artists sitting opposite each other at a restaurant table, which immediately caught fans' attention. This was due to the hairstyle adorned by the BTS member in the poster.

In the announcement poster, the K-pop star was seen with his short hair, and fans were excited about the same. Additionally, the fandom was also thrilled about the possible music video that might be released along with the collaborative track.

Since the announcement poster contained a picture of the two artists in a particular setting, fans speculated that a music video would also be released. Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"THERE IS AN MV?"

"HIS SHORT HAIR OMG IM CRYING THIS IS GOING TO BE SO GOOD!!!! ALSO WHY IS THIS GIVING DATE VIBES," said a fan.

"aur this is a cinematic masterpiece already," commented a netizen.

"im in tears that’s the asymmetric pixie cut," added another fan.

More fans and netizens also talked about the idol's new collaboration and upcoming Christmas song.

"Taehyung makes winters so much cozier with his gorgeous, rich, velvet baritone," commented an X user.

"What?! We are so loved!!! More wonderful wintery vibe music from Tae?! I am in heaven," added another user.

"TAE AND PARK HYO SHIN, I CANT WAIT TO HEAR THEIR VOICES TOGETHER," said a fan.

"I love that taehyung has adopted the winter :) there’s always a warm song there for ARMY every winter," added another fan.

All you need to know about BTS' Taehyung's new collaborative track with Park Hyo-shin, Winter Ahead

On November 21, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the upcoming collaborative track of BTS' Taehyung, and the South Korean singer, Park Hyo-sin, titled Winter Ahead. The song is scheduled to be released on November 29, at 2 PM KST. Alongside the announcement, they also wrote a small note on what fans can expect from the track.

Here's what the announcement read:

"Winter Ahead (with Park Hyo-shin) is a jazz-pop song with a heavy vibe that showcases the peaceful voice colors of the two artists. The song sings that happiness can be found in being with someone on your side. As you listen to the song by V, we hope you wrap up year warmly with your loved ones."

Meanwhile, in addition to the collaborative track with Park Hyo-shin, the K-pop idol is also scheduled to release another winter song. Releasing on December 6 is Taehyung's posthumous collaboration with the American singer and actor, Bing Crosby. The song is called White Christmas. Therefore, fans are excited to have two winter-based songs from the BTS members.

In other news, the idol is currently enlisted in the military for his mandatory service. He began his enlistment in December 2023 and he's currently serving in the South Korean military as a corporal in the Special Task Force of the Military Police Corps. Following the end of his service, the K-pop idol is expected to be discharged in June 2025.

