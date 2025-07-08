"People love real vocalists" — Fans react as BTS' Jungkook & IU emerge as the world's most beloved K-pop artists

BTS’ Jungkook and solo artist IU emerged as the most loved K-pop artists across the globe, as per a recent survey conducted by Arirang TV. On July 8, 2025, CEO Kim Tae-jung unveiled the result of the survey, which was held between June 23, 2025, and July 7, 2025, and had participation from 601 respondents spanning 94 countries. Notably, these consumers of K-content were all viewers of the South Korean channel Arirang TV.

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, dominated the most loved K-pop male singer rankings, with 12.7% of the respondents voting for him. Meanwhile, singer and actor IU reigned as the most loved female K-pop singer, with around 17% of voters choosing her.

Notably, the top voting countries were revealed to be the United States with 17.6% of the total votes, followed by the Philippines and Japan tied with 6.9% each, Korea with 5.1%, and India and the United Kingdom tied with 4.7% each.

As the news made its way to the internet, fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their excitement as their favorite artists emerged as the most beloved singers in K-pop.

"As expected. People love real vocalists," a fan said.

Notably, Jungkook had previously revealed that he admired IU.

"ending up beside the person you looked upto he's so cool and successful," a fan stated.

"This means they are the two most beloved solo K-pop artists among fans around the world. The survey clearly highlights their global popularity and how much people love them," another fan stated.

Fans continued to share their thoughts on the BTS vocalist and the Love wins all singer topping the Arirang TV survey.

"Even my husband loves him Golden is the only Korean soloist album play in his car," a fan wrote.

"even the female category doesn't limit iu's reach of surpassing everyone in the field. that's mother carrying solo," another fan mentioned.

"No any promotions but she's continuing on top! Queen thing," another fan reacted.

Fans expressed their wish to see IU and Jungkook collaborate for a song.

"Is it not enough to have a collab between these two legends of this century? Trust me, we will get the finest and bestest collab in kpop history," a fan commented.

"I want them to collab together soooo bad! This collab would bless the whole music industry, and make billions of dreams come true imagine the whole impact in South Korea.. goosebumps just imagining," another fan commented.

"why and how they haven't collabed yet is a mystery," another fan mentioned.

Top 5 most beloved K-pop artists: BTS' Jungkook, IU, Jimin, Rosé, and more

On July 8, 2025, Arirang TV's CEO unveiled the results of the most beloved K-pop singers survey questions. This survey is reportedly considered significant for numerically determining the global interest in Korean content, including K-pop and K-drama.

The top five most beloved male singers were:

Jungkook with 12.7%

Jimin with 11.1%

RM with 6.9%

Taehyung with 6.5%

j-hope with 6%

The top five most beloved female singers were:

IU with 17%

Rosé with 11.3%

Jennie & Lisa with 10.6% each

Karina with 5.5%

Jisoo with 5.1%

Furthermore, the gender of over 64.1% voters was revealed to be female, 34.5% were male respondents, while 1.4% preferred not to reveal their gender.

In other news, Jungkook was spotted alongside Jimin and Suga at the Incheon International Airport for their trip to the United States. He, alongside his BTS members, is set to work on their upcoming album together in the States. Meanwhile, IU dropped her latest EP titled A Flower Bookmark, Pt. 3 on May 27, 2025.

