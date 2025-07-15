"JUNGKOOK INSTAGRAM ERA IS BACK" - BTS' golden maknae returns to IG, sends ARMYs into meltdown after first live with Taehyung and RM

On July 14, 2025, BTS’ Jungkook surprised fans by making a brand-new Instagram account, @mnijungkook. This marks his return to the platform after over two years. This happened during an unexpected Instagram live with V and RM. Fans realized the BTS youngest had created a fresh profile to join the fun.

In less than 30 minutes, the new account had already gained over 700,000 followers. The number kept rising rapidly. This new account follows only seven people. It includes the other six BTS members and the official BTS account.

The "mni" in his username “mnijungkook” seems to stand for “My Name is.” It sparked discussion among fans for its sweet and simple meaning. Many fans recalled his previous Instagram era, which started in late 2021. At that time, all BTS members opened personal accounts.

Back then, his unique username was @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz. It made headlines for its creativity, before he later changed it to @jungkook.97.

However, in February 2023, the singer deactivated his account unexpectedly. With over 52 million followers and 87 posts, the sudden hiatus left fans puzzled. He later explained on Weverse that he wasn’t hacked and that he just deleted it because he wasn’t using the app much.

Since then, fans have often expressed how much they missed his presence on Instagram. So when the singer casually rejoined via a new account, excitement took over social media. An X user, @virgoshrtz, wrote,

"JUNGKOOK INSTAGRAM ERA IS BACK."

Expand Tweet

Fans flooded the platform with celebratory posts. They welcomed him back and reminisced about the old days.

"this man is so random istg," a netizen remarked.

"Godddd welcome back bosss jkkk," a fan commented.

"Had been in the fandom long enough that I have seen him open his first alphabet guy account, him spamming stories, the having a crashout over making his feed aesthetic and the first taekook live, then him deleting his account and making an account for bam to him finally again," a fan mentioned.

"from the alphabet user to this oh i really admire how creative he is fdnsjajjs," another one said.

Many are already hoping this time, the account sticks around longer.

"to 2022 me that cried when he deleted his ig, WE WON LIFE IS GOOD AGAINNN WOOHOOO," a fan commented.

"can he not delete it again i swear," an X user wrote.

"HOPING THIS WILL LAST LONG PLEASE," another one said.

BTS' LA plans, Jungkook’s livestream, and what’s next

While Jungkook's Instagram return became the day’s highlight, the rest of BTS also kept fans entertained with nonstop live updates. Five members, RM, Jimin, V, Jungkook, and SUGA, are currently in Los Angeles to prepare for BTS’ upcoming group comeback, set for spring 2026.

Jimin and Jungkook shared in a previous Weverse live that the group is working five days a week and taking two days off, during which they plan to connect with fans more often. The duo held their first casual joint live after military discharge.

Followed by V’s solo session, the Euphoria singer came back again for a solo Weverse live. This marked his first since his return.

Expand Tweet

During that live, he played over 40 songs, including Seven, Snow Flower, Can I Ask You Something, and I’m Here. He also shared stories and interacted with fans. One memorable moment was when he admitted that the animated film K-pop Demon Hunters made him cry.

Even more live sessions followed as BTS members joined from different rooms, creating pure chaos and joy for ARMY. It was a nostalgic, long-awaited return to the kind of bonding fans had been missing.

