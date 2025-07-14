"They can be friends with anyone" — Internet reacts as BTS' RM and Suga's attendance at BLACKPINK's LA concert sparks fandom debate online

On July 13, 2025, the K-pop female quartet BLACKPINK hosted the encore show of their DEADLINE concert series at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. At the venue, BTS artists RM and SUGA were seen seated in the exclusive guest area. SUGA was also spotted taking photos during the performance.

This appearance comes after j-hope attended the girl group's debut DEADLINE show on July 5 in Seoul. Fans speculated that Jisoo might have invited him, but it’s still unclear if RM and SUGA got personal invites for LA as well. Nevertheless, their presence at the concert quickly became a talking point on X among both the artists' fandoms.

Some ARMYs questioned why RM and SUGA attended the concert, given the ongoing reactions from certain BLINKs toward BTS. Meanwhile, others defended RM and SUGA, calling their move professional and respectful, saying BLACKPINK and BTS "can be friends with anyone."

"The way how BTS & BLACKPINK clearly want to break the boundaries. Idols can actually support each other in public. Real fans from both mature enough to understand & support but toxic fans, don’t too obvious show your fake love. You are not own them. They can be friends with anyone," an X user commented.

RM and SUGA are currently in Los Angeles, working on BTS’ next album. The group is planning to return as a full unit in March 2026 after their military break.

"4/7 tannies attending blackpink's stage performances (deadline concert and coachella) bangpink besties of the century, wbkkkk," a fan remarked.

"Oh they wanted to see the queens of kpop perform and we love them for that!," a user mentioned.

"This scene is on a different level—K-pop royalty like RM and SUGA are traveling to see Blackpink perform. It demonstrates what true stardom is when kings and queens appear on the same stage," a person shared.

Many called it typical BTS behavior — showing up and staying professional. They said it's just another example of Bangtan backing fellow artists.

"There’s one thing that bts will always do show support to other artist even if they never get the same energy back ever," a netizen said.

"BTS will always be the artist who supports artist," a viewer noted.

"Blackpink and bts are way closer than any of us could think😭🤌🏼 THE min yoongi went to their concert and we rarely see that man in public social events😭🤌🏼 oh my bangpink ❤️ armyblinks are always the winners at the end, this should be our mottos at this point," another fan added.

BLACKPINK opened the star-studded DEADLINE tour in Seoul

BLACKPINK kicked off their DEADLINE world tour with back-to-back shows on July 5 and 6, 2025, at Goyang Sports Complex in Seoul. It was the group’s first full-stage reunion in nearly three years.

The two-night run drew thousands, including a wave of familiar names from both music and film. Besides, BTS' j-hope, TWICE’s Jihyo & Nayeon, and Red Velvet’s Irene & Seulgi were spotted as well. SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, The8, and Jeonghan attended the show. Aespa, NEWJEANS, LE SSERAFIM, IVE, BABYMONSTER, and TREASURE also made an appearance.

From other groups, (G)I-DLE’s Minnie and KEP1ER’s Huening Bahiyyih were seen, as well as EXO’s Suho and D.O., WINNER’s Kang Seung-yoon, and WJSN’s Bona.

The event wasn’t limited to idol groups. Big names from film and TV showed up as well. Actor Lee Min-ho, Jung Hae-in, Seo In-guk, and Lee Soo-hyuk were spotted in the crowd. Actresses Lee Hye-ri, Jung Ho-yeon, and Seol In-ah were also seen at the venue.

BLACKPINK Seoul concerts marked the opening leg of their global run. The K-pop act's next show is on July 18 in Chicago.

