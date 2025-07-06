"Ended all fanwars!"- Internet reacts as BTS' j-hope, TWICE's Nayeon, Jihyo, LE SSERAFIM, & more attend BLACKPINK's 'DEADLINE' Goyang concert

On July 6, 2025, BLACKPINK’s second concert night in Goyang turned into a K-pop crossover event. Several idols and actors were spotted in the audience. The most unexpected and widely discussed appearance was that of BTS' j-hope. Fans were stunned to see him walk into the venue with his team escorting him to his seat.
His appearance went viral not only because of his popularity, but due to long-standing fan rivalry between parts of the BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK’s BLINK fandoms. j-hope became the first BTS member to have ever been publicly seen attending a BLACKPINK concert. Some fans speculated that he might have been personally invited by one of the members.
Others admired him to show up despite potential backlash. His calm presence and casual energy made him the talk of the night.
Joining him were TWICE’s Nayeon and Jihyo, who also caught fans by surprise. Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi, LE SSERAFIM, and actor Jung Hae-in were also seen enjoying the concert.
Fans could not hold back their emotions. They took to social media and stated that this showed that these idols, while often compared in media and fan spaces, support each other in reality. An X user, @ultmichaeng, wrote:
"Nayeon and jihyo at a blackpink concert??? singlehandedly ended all fanwars!"
Others too joined and pointed out how idols are friends and colleagues, while fandoms are the ones dragging one another.
"I’m actually laughing cuz while #those people are talking sh*t and everything their favs are friends with ours at the end of the day who gaf about fanwars these idols respect each other and are friends," an X user remarked.
"Another proof that bts and blackpink don't hate each other like their fans do WHEN WILL THE FANWARS END ??!!," a fan mentioned.
"Maybe the wierd bashing between fandoms will finally end," a user commented.
"The artists themselves support each other while the fans are fighting, dragging and hating on them, this is kpop's greatest darkside lol...," another one said.
The moment sparked a wave of calls to end toxic fan behavior and enjoy the music together.
"Guys....... fanwars are stupid we should try not to give a shit it's not worth it," an X user wrote.
"Is it a blackpink concert or sbs gayo daejeon 2018 cause wtf ?? BTS TWICE SEVENTEEN WINNER GIDLE RED VELVET are attending the show," a fan added.
"I live for BANGPINK crumbs and I hate when fandoms fight," another one said.
Other celebs spotted at BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour
While all the names are not confirmed, fans spotted a long list of celebrities at the Goyang show, based on crowd videos and seating sections. Apart from j-hope, Nayeon, and Jihyo, the list includes:
- SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, Jeonghan, and The8
- Red Velvet’s Irene and Seulgi
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans’ Hanni
- (G)I-DLE’s Minnie
- BABYMONSTER and TREASURE
- WINNER’s Kang Seung-yoon
- Actor Jung Hae-in
- Actress Hyeri
- Actor Lee Soo-hyuk
- Actress Jung Ho-yeon
- Group Close Your Eyes
- Actress Kim Myung-ji
The DEADLINE World Tour officially kicked off on July 5 in South Korea and marks BLACKPINK’s return after a long hiatus following their Born Pink era. On the opening night, the group performed a mix of old songs and solo hits, and debuted their new unreleased song, Jump.
The tour will take BLACKPINK across 16 major cities with 31 scheduled performances. Here is the full upcoming tour schedule:
- July 12–13: Los Angeles, USA
- July 18: Chicago, USA
- July 22–23: Toronto, Canada
- July 26–27: New York, USA
- August 2–3: Paris, France
- August 6: Milan, Italy
- August 9: Barcelona, Spain
- August 15–16: London, UK
- October 18–19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- October 24–26: Bangkok, Thailand
- November 1–2: Jakarta, Indonesia
- November 22–23: Bulacan, Philippines
- November 29–30: Singapore
- January 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan
- January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong
With j-hope’s headline-making appearance and support from fellow artists, the tour has become a cultural moment reminding fans of the unity behind the scenes.