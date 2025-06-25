"Hoseok hate is genuinely so forced"– Fans defend BTS' j-hope amid backlash for G-Dragon comparisons during Paris Fashion Week appearance

BTS member j-hope attended the Louis Vuitton Men's Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025. He landed in Paris on June 23, 2025, and was spotted dressed down in a relaxed tracksuit before switching into a stylish Louis Vuitton ensemble for the main event. Being a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, j-hope sat in the front row, dressed up in a suit with silver embellishments, a white top, a pale pink tie, and a pink LV tote bag.

Before his appearance at the main event, several clips circulated online of the rapper entering the venue, accompanied by security and paparazzi surrounding him. However, his appearance was met with online backlash from a few netizens who claimed he stole G-Dragon's style. They also argued that j-hope's Instagram profile was in monochrome, similar to that of BIGBANG's rapper.

They also pointed out the way the BTS star walked with his head facing down and how he accessorized his outfit. They claimed that all signs pointed to G-Dragon's style.

Some even alleged he followed the BIGBANG member's recent appearance on TWICE Sana's talk show. The comparisons were quickly labeled as unfair and exaggerated. Fans rushed to social media to defend the BTS rapper. An X user, @hyyhmuse, wrote:

"hoseok hate is genuinely so forced and so unserious you tell me you hate jhope and I know you have no love in your heart."

They called the criticism baseless and pointed out that such style overlaps are common in the fashion industry.

"Ummm,duh! He is not something, he is The JHOPE, the man selling out concerts,receiving alot of love from his fans and praised by many for his talent and hard work,your forced hate doesn't take away that for him,dafak! Thanks for more promo dumb azz! And he is way cooler," a fan commented.

"Jhope has been like this It’s giving ‘I saw two people wear black so one copied the other’ energy," an X user wrote.

"kpopies are so used to over-identifying their faves with one template, they forgot originality doesn’t begin or end with them," another one said.

"I mean they even beefing with jhope way of walking?? Seriously??" a fan wrote.

Many noted that rapper J. Cole inspired j-hope's stage name, and that his fashion sense has always drawn from his background in street dance and hip-hop.

"So let me get this straight… J-Hope using a black-and-white photo means he's copying G-Dragon? By that logic, Kendrick Lamar, Cold War Kid, and half of Spotify are also G-Dragon clones?? Be serious," an X user added.

"Also, J-Hope has said his stage name was partly inspired by J. Cole, one of his biggest idols. The “J”isn’t just for Jung Hoseok it’s also a nod to J. Cole," another one said.

"They should stop being delusional and leave Jhope alone... They be acting like little kids," a fan wrote.

About j-hope’s fashion week appearance, solo success, and more

Meanwhile, the BTS rapper Jung Ho-seok, also known as j-hope, continues to generate buzz with his participation in Fashion Week. Fans and fashion watchers praised j-hope's look at the Louis Vuitton show. Additionally, he also created buzz by interacting with prominent stars like Gong Yoo and promptly vibing to India's music producer, AR Rahman's music, during the show.

Outside of fashion, the Arson rapper is also making waves in the music industry. His latest single, Killin' It Girl featuring GloRilla, has topped charts across the globe. It landed at No. 1 on the UK Official Singles Sales and Downloads Charts and debuted at No. 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. This makes it the highest debut by an Asian soloist on the chart this year.

He also recently wrapped up his Hope On The Stage world tour, performing to over 520,000 fans in 16 cities. The final concert even featured surprise appearances by fellow BTS members. The attendance of all members made fans even more excited for the group's complete comeback. Although not confirmed, the group is reportedly making a comeback in March 2026.

j-hope is also set to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13, 2025. His solo set will run for 90 minutes on the Telekom Main Stage. The event will be live-streamed globally, marking one of the most anticipated performances of the festival.

