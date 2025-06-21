j-hope and Sana relive BTS x TWICE friendship moments: Highlights from Sana's Fridge Interview

On June 19, 2025, BTS member j-hope joined TWICE's Sana on her YouTube talk show, Sana's Fridge Interview. The episode was a nostalgia trip featuring their career timelines that intersected. The discussion had a different history of the two groups and provided a clear example of how they have crossed paths over the years.

At one point in the discussion j-hope remembered when TWICE debuted and pointed at the girl group's use of a bus for their music video of Like Ooh-Ahh. Sana then recalled that BTS had done a video with a similar visual moment involving a bus. They both smiled over the coincidence, realizing their groups shared more than they had previously noticed.

They also talked about the time both groups performed Sorry Sorry on stage at a year-end show. j-hope joked about how everyone kept doing the same move. Sana brought up how she used to look forward to BTS’s speeches at award shows, especially when they opened with their signature shout-out to ARMY.

j-hope added that he appreciated it just as much when TWICE did something similar for their fans, ONCE.

One of the most surprising revelations came when j-hope said that BTS and TWICE took a group photo backstage during the Boy With Luv era, and even though it was never shown publicly, he recalled it well.

This time matched a time in 2019 when both groups were doing the same shows, in particular BTS's Boy With Luv and TWICE's Fancy.

The interview ended with a lighthearted moment as j-hope and Sana danced briefly to a clip of Killin’ It Girl, his latest release. The performance highlighted their playful chemistry and wrapped up the episode on a cheerful note.

More about the episode, BTS and TWICE’s shared milestones, and j-hope’s reflections

In addition to reliving group memories, j-hope also reflected on his return to activities following military discharge. He expressed appreciation for a junior soldier who attended his HOPE ON THE STAGE concert. He mentioned that such moments reminded him of the strong bonds formed during his service.

The two idols also discussed personality types. j-hope explained that he tends to stay organized and structured when it comes to work but prefers flexibility while traveling.

Sana responded with her thoughts on the balance between discipline and spontaneity in the idol world.

Another part focused on the early trainee days. j-hope talked about going to JYP’s public audition with Jeongyeon from TWICE and other future idols. He remembers it being less of a competition and more of a family affair at that point.

Sana mentioned the variety show The Boss is Watching, where both BTS and TWICE were guests back in the day. Further into the episode, it became evident that the groups shared more than just experience; they shared milestones, too.

BTS and TWICE both earned their first music show wins on the same date, one year apart. They also received their first major Daesang awards on the same night in 2016 and continued to sweep major ceremonies together in the years that followed.

Beyond awards, both groups also became the first male and female K-pop acts to perform at and sell out major stadiums like MetLife and SoFi in the U.S.

During the interview, j-hope and Sana reflected warmly and honestly on the mutual past of their groups. The episode was an opportunity to remember the friendships and also the quieter connections behind the scenes in the K-pop industry.

