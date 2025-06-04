"KINGS AND QUEENS IN KPOP"—Internet reacts as BTS and TWICE retain No.1 spots in Japan's 2025 Talent Power Ranking

On June 4, 2025, @TheePopCore reported that BTS and TWICE have emerged as the top K-pop acts in Japan, leading the boy group and girl group categories, respectively, in Nikkei Entertainment! annual Talent Power Ranking. This yearly ranking is based on surveys conducted by research firm Architect Inc., which measures entertainers' public recognition and public interest in Japan.

Both the K-pop groups not only topped their respective categories but also demonstrated relevance with their high scores. TWICE, who debuted on the chart in 2018, extended their dominance for an eighth consecutive year, holding a public recognition rate of 39.5% and a public interest level of 77.9%. This together gave them the highest general interest score at 30.8%.

BTS, the leading K-pop boy group on the chart, recorded 35.8% public recognition and 65.7% interest. This resulted in a general interest of 23.5%, maintaining their crown as Japan’s most influential male K-pop act.

In the girl group and female artist segment, Sakura of LE SSERAFIM, Momo, Mina, and Sana of TWICE, as well as NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, MISAMO, aespa, ILLIT, and IVE also made the list. In the male category, TXT, SEVENTEEN, STRAY KIDS, ENHYPEN, RIIZE, NCT 127, BOYNEXTDOOR, and NCT WISH followed behind BTS in varying ranks of recognition and interest.

Fans were quick to react on social media, calling it another achievement for both BTS and TWICE. An X user, @Urshi19, wrote:

"WE NEED BANGTWICE COLLAB SOO BAD. KINGS AND QUEENS IN KPOP."

Some fans even joked about manifesting a BTS x TWICE collaboration.

"this is kpop royalty right here," another one said.

"We need a bangtwice collab soooo bad," a user wrote.

"I'll love a collab from them. It'll be iconic," a netizen added.

"Nation's Girl Group and Nation's Living Treasure's Impact," a fan commented.

Others admired how both groups continue to hold power in a foreign market over so many newer acts.

"it is bangtwice's world and we are all just living in it," a fan commented.

"QUEENS AND KINGS OF KPOP INDUSTRY IN SK, JP AND WORLDWIDE. THAT'S IT," an X user wrote.

"It's incredible that both 2nd generation groups have kept their place at the top for all these years. Congrats BTS and Twice!," a user remarked.

More on the 2025 Talent Power Ranking and BTS & TWICE’s upcoming schedules

In terms of overall general interest (a product of recognition and interest levels), TWICE earned the highest score among the girl groups. The next two groups on the ranking list were Sakura (LE SSERAFIM) and Momo (TWICE). NewJeans and Mina (TWICE) rounded out the top five, while LE SSERAFIM, Sana (TWICE), and MISAMO also scored well. aespa, ILLIT, and IVE followed behind.

As for boy groups and male artists, BTS retained the lead by a wide margin, ahead of TXT and SEVENTEEN. STRAY KIDS, ENHYPEN, and RIIZE performed strongly in public interest, with NCT 127, BOYNEXTDOOR, and NCT WISH closing out the list. Notably, NCT WISH, while scoring high in interest, had the lowest recognition rate.

BTS performed during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 on December 31, 2019. (Image via Getty)

BTS is now in the final phase of their military enlistment, with RM and V scheduled to be discharged on June 10. Then, Jimin and Jungkook will be discharged on June 11, followed by SUGA on June 21. With Jin and j-hope already out, fans are counting down to a full group for the first time since 2022.

Meanwhile, TWICE is preparing for the release of their fourth Korean studio album, This Is For, on July 11. After this, they will make a major appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago on August 2. The group also recently completed opening for Coldplay’s six-night concert run in Seoul, joining the British band on stage for a collaborative track.

Both groups are expected to headline major stages globally in the second half of 2025, with the BTS' FESTA 2025 already underway. Themed around Zero O’Clock, this year’s FESTA not only celebrates the septet’s 12th debut anniversary but also serves as a reset ahead of their long-awaited return.

