"What happened between Jimin and Jeongyeon?" — BTS' j-hope sparks fan curiosity on the long-standing mystery with unexpected mention of TWICE star

In the newest episode of TWICE's Sana's Fridge Interview, fans were surprised when BTS’ j-hope mentioned Jeongyeon during his conversation with the TWICE host. The episode covered their overlapping career timelines and behind-the-scenes moments involving BTS and TWICE.

However, it was j-hope's casual remark about the last time he said Jeongyeon—at a public audition long ago—that reignited one of Kpop's long-standing fan mysteries: what happened between BTS’ Jimin and TWICE’s Jeongyeon?

j-hope shared that the first time he saw Jeongyeon was during the 6th JYP public audition, where other idols such as Ha Sung-woon and Sungjae were also participants. He described the audition atmosphere as warm and supportive, with everyone cheering for one another like family. When he met Jeongyeon again after her debut, j-hope greeted her like an old friend. He clarified that they weren't friends but praised her and jokingly apologized. He said:

"I think we were all close back then. So when JEONGYEON debuted. I think I ran into her and was like "Oh hey, hey!". We're not super close or anything."

Once the clip surfaced online, fans quickly linked it back to the long-standing internet joke about the alleged "beef" between Jeongyeon and Jimin. While no confirmed tension has ever existed between the two, past on-camera interactions—especially during a 2017 Spring Day performance—sparked countless fan edits and speculative threads.

That one moment where Jimin appeared slightly confused or caught off guard when Jeongyeon joined in the fanchant spiraled into years of playful theorizing. Some fans even speculated that the two had unresolved tension or a shared past. One X user, @loadiary444, wrote:

"yeah yeah now what happened between jimin and jeongyeon??????"

The buzz picked up again after j-hope’s comment. Fans jokingly suggested that Jimin should now appear on Jeongyeon’s Inspector talk show to solve the "mystery.”

"how can we make Jimin as a guest in Jeongyeon's The Inspector show," a fan commented.

"So we are one more step closer to JIMIN and JEONGYEON mystery?" an X user remarked.

"oh it might actually run deeper than whatever we were expecting," a netizen added.

"spill the teaaaaaaaaaa bet jeongyeon and jimin," another one said.

Others also expressed curiosity, particularly after knowing that some BTS members knew about Jeongyeon even before their debut.

"hobi can u now still the tea now, so whats up with jimin and jeongyeon?," another fan wrote.

"talked about everything under the sun EXCEPT the jimin jungyeon beef," an X user wrote.

"Jhope on Sana’s interview show talking about Jeongyeon Now imagine Jeongyeon on Suga’s drinking show talking about Jimin and their beef Am I wishing too unrealistically?," a fan wrote.

More on BTS, TWICE, and memorable moments from Sana’s show

Aside from the unexpected mention of Jeongyeon, the episode offered fans a reflective look back. It was filled with moments of nostalgia as j-hope and Sana discussed their groups’ parallel journeys. The two reminisced about debuting in the same era and shared how BTS and TWICE often found themselves promoting side-by-side.

They laughed about how both groups debuted with bus-themed music videos and recalled performing Super Junior’s Sorry Sorry together at a year-end award show.

Sana fondly shared how she used to look forward to BTS’s acceptance speeches, particularly their iconic shout of “ARMY!” j-hope replied that he also enjoyed when TWICE did the same for “ONCEs.” Fans were also amused when the two discussed quirky topics, such as j-hope describing his ideal type using a pear drink analogy.

BTS recently reunited as a full group at j-hope’s solo concert in Seoul after completing their military service. They are expected to release a new album in 2026. Meanwhile, TWICE is preparing for its July 11 comeback, titled THIS IS FOR.

