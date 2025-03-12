When will BTS' j-hope perform at the Lollapalooza Berlin 2025? Lineup schedule explored

BTS' j-hope is all set to perform at Lollapalooza Berlin in July 13, 2025. On February 19, Lollapalooza Berlin announced its lineup for this year. However, they had not released a day-wise lineup for the 2-day festival until later.

Ad

On March 12, 2025, the festival released a day-wise lineup, which informed the fans about the performing day of each artist and group. The 2-day festival will take place at the Olympiastadion and Olympiapark in Berlin.

j-hope appeared on a clip posted by Lollapalooza Berlin's Instagram page, where the BTS member stated:

"What's up Army. I'm so excited to headline Lollapalooza Berlin this year. This will be my first ever solo headline festival performance in Europe this year. It's going to be so special."

Ad

Trending

Lollapalooza Berlin 2025: Lineup schedule explored

Ad

Lollapalooza Berlin is observing its 10th anniversary this year. The 2-day festival is a celebration of music, and will take place on July 12 and 13, 2025. Justin Timberlake and Gracie Abrams will headline day 1 of the festival, along with shows by artists such as Armin van Burren, K-pop girl group IVE, The Last Dinner Party, Dom Dolla, Ashnikko, and others.

BTS member j-hope is headlining on July 13, alongside Benson Boone and Raye. Brutalismus 3000, Shaboozey, Royel Otis, John Summit, Mother Mother, and others will also present their stages. The tickets for the festival are live on the music fest's official website.

Ad

Wasia Project, known for its mellow R&B songs, and American singer Jordan Prince, also known for his German-character skits on Instagram will also perform at the festival this year. They will be joined by Mark Ambor who went viral for his pop songs on social media.

BTS j-hope at Lollapalooza: His journey at a glance

Ad

j-hope first appeared on the Lollapalooza stage in July 2022. He performed at Lollapalooza Chicago, the original place where the festival first began. The rapper made history as the first-ever South Korean act to headline a major U.S. festival.

The BTS member performed a 70-minute set with songs such as Outro: Ego, Hope World, Pandora's Box, MORE, BTS Cypher Pt.1, Base Line, and more. He also joined Becky G for the first-ever live performance of their collaboration song Chicken Noodle Soup. The festival was dubbed as 'Hobipalooza' to mark the rapper's performance.

Ad

On March 10, 2025, the Blueside singer made his solo debut on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The show's host Jimmy Fallon also mentioned j-hope's upcoming performance at the Lollapalooza stage in Berlin this year. The set list for his performance at the festival is not yet revealed.

Currently, j-hope is on his first-ever solo concert tour across Asia and America. He kicked off the tour with a 3-day concert in Seoul, starting from February 28, 2025. He will next head to the U.S. and Mexico in North America, followed by several stops across Asia. The concert tour will conclude on June 1, 2025, in Japan. He also released the song Sweet Dreams (ft. Miguel) on March 7, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback