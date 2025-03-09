"He really collected everyone in that building"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope posts a new TikTok featuring aespa's Karina

On March 9, 2025, BTS's j-hope posted a dance performance video on BTS's official TikTok channel featuring Karina from the girl group aespa. The video follows a series of recent posts on TikTok showcasing various artists from different groups dancing with j-hope to his latest single, Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel).

The artists featured in these TikTok dance videos include Momo and Nayeon from TWICE, NI-KI from ENHYPEN, San from ATEEZ, Hoshi and Woozi from SEVENTEEN, Taemin from SHINee and Yeonjun from TXT.

Meanwhile, in the recent Tikto challenge, Karina showcased her new short hairstyle as she busted a move alongside the j-hope in a synchronized dance video.

Fans took to the internet to express their enthusiasm for the latest dance video on TikTok from j-hope. One fan even pointed out that with the number of TikTok dance videos featuring other famous artists being released, the singer has summoned them all to the HYBE Building.

"Crying he really collected everyone in that building," one fan commented.

Similar fan reactions continued where they displayed their delight and amazement at how various artists from different companies have also joined the dance challenge.

"Loving all this haha, bring the whole industry together let's go Hobi our love king," another fan commented.

"i wouldn't be surprised if he managed to get the whole industry to do this trend w him at this point," another fan remarked.

"hobi pulling the whole damn kpop industry like if he were assembling the avengers OURIDHDJD," another fan reacted.

Furthermore, one fan praised Karina for her footwork in the dance, while others could not help but gush over how today was the girl group's day to shine alongside the idol.

"jhope's choreography mostly focuses on footwork and karina did it so well here, she has one of the best footwork skills comparing to 4th main dancers. tysm hobi," wrote another fan on X.

"It's the girls' turn today, this is so unexpected, I need to see the other dance challenges," said another fan.

Amidst all this, a fan hoped that the singer could participate in this dance challenge with his bandmate, Suga, on his birthday today.

"Am still waiting for the rarest pokemon u can do this challenge with. Our bday boy Yoongi, please," reacted another fan.

More about BTS' j-hope latest single, Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel)

BTS' j-hope unveiled his latest digital single, Sweet Dreams (feat.Miguel), on March 7, 2025, along with its accompanying music video. In a statement from BigHit Entertainment, the song is described as a soulful pop R&B track that delves into the feelings of love, conveying a desire to love and be loved, comparing this sensation to a sweet dream, as reported by the Korea Times.

The track is produced by the renowned producer Jonny Goldstein. Additionally, songwriter Sam Martin, known for his collaborations with Maroon 5, David Guetta, and One Direction, and Sean Douglas, who has worked with iconic artists such as Madonna and Sia, also took part in producing the track.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, published on March 7, the singer also discussed the music video accompanying the song, expressing his desire for it to convey the feeling of love in a heartfelt manner. He shared,

"Since love is a theme that everyone can relate to, I wanted to convey the depth of these emotions in a visceral, heartfelt way through the music video."

j-hope's highly anticipated concert tour, Hope on the Stage, will kick off in North America from March 13 to April 6. It will then be followed by a series of shows in Asia starting in mid-April, with scheduled stops in the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, and other destinations.

