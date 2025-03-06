"We're so close to the release" - ARMYs react as BTS' j-hope posts a new teaser on TikTok for his upcoming single, Sweet Dreams

On March 6, 2025, BTS's j-hope took to TikTok to tease his upcoming track, Sweet Dream (featuring Miguel), which is set for release on March 7, 2025.

The seven-second teaser depicted a chaotic room where the BTS rapper is seated, reading a newspaper. The room is in disarray, with a telephone off the hook and clothes strewn across the floor, all accompanied by a ticking clock in the background.

The teaser concludes with him dropping the newspaper, and the text on the screen reads:

j-hope coming. 2025.03.07

As the video circulated on social media, fans could hardly contain their excitement for the release of the track. One fan commented on X,

"I just wanna love you like, love you like, love you like that. We're so close to the release."

Expand Tweet

More reactions followed on X where fans expressed their anticipation for the release of the track and its MV.

"And also this new tiktok of hobi with a little bts from the mv, finally tomorrow we will have everything of sweet dreams. Well Yes," remarked another fan.

"I can't wait for MV so excited," commented another fan.

"Sweet dreams as good viral song potential ,I want everyone to give it a lot of love cause , its addictive," reacted another fan.

Fans also attempted to decipher the trailer, putting forward their own interpretations of the song and music video.

"why is the place so messy though? Is it because it’s flying through the air?And can anyone pick up any clues?I only read “a beautiful flower” on one of the newspaper articles," another fan wrote on X.

"He gonna take us to the 90s R&B era. oh my, hobi bringing my youth back in this song, where are my fellow 90s kids at?" commented another ARMY.

"did Hoseok fix the huge crack on the wall of his house with cotton and strings or am i dreaming?this is the funniest solo cb I’ve ever seen cant wait for the whole MV," reacted another fan.

More about BTS' j-hope solo activities and upcoming single, Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel)

Following the completion of his mandatory military service, j-hope was discharged on October 17, 2024. He made his return to the stage at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, a charity event hosted by France's First Lady Brigitte Macron, in January 2025. He delivered an electrifying three-song set as the opening act at the La Défense Arena in Paris.

He also featured in a collaboration on the song LV Bag by Don Tolliver, which also includes Pharrell Williams, released on February 21, 2025.

He also launched his solo concert tour, Hope On The Stage, at Seoul's KSPO Dome on February 28, featuring three consecutive shows concluding on March 2, 2025.

Sweet Dreams, j-hope's latest single featuring Grammy-winning R&B singer Miguel, will be released on March 7, 2025. The idol astonished his fans with a special performance of the track during the Hope On The Stage concert tour in Seoul.

He conveyed his intention regarding the song during the concert by explaining it:

"While thinking about what kind of music to make after my military discharge, I realized that love feels somewhat lacking in today’s world. And then I thought, ‘Has J-Hope ever made a proper love song?’ That’s how 'Sweet Dreams' was born. It’s a serenade of love dedicated to all of you."

In other news,j-hope is all set to perform as a headliner at the 2025 Lollapalooza Berlin Festival on July 12 and 13, 2025.

